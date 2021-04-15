Dad who hit his son for bad language sees court case as 'badge of honour'

A father who hit his son with a leather belt has been sentenced and told to think of his family before appealing.

A man who hit his son with a belt and said it was to stop him acting badly again has laughed and sighed his way through his sentencing.

The man, who can not be identified due to automatic suppression of his son’s name, smiled and laughed as Wellington District Court judge Bruce Davidson​ read out the part of a letter that said he was going to give his son a “good old fashioned belt on the a…”

The man had been told by then 14-year-old’s school that he had sworn at another pupil in May 2018.

He had written two letters, one saying the teenager consented to the consequences – which in this case would be the smack – which his son signed, and one to the school about what he was intending to do.

In his closing argument to the jury, the man said he had acted entirely with his son’s best interests at heart.

Judge Davidson on Thursday sentenced him to a suspended sentence of 12 months, which meant that if he was convicted of anything similar in the next year he would also face another sentence for hitting his son.

The man had pleaded not guilty to assaulting his son and the case had gone to trial, where a jury found him guilty.

The judge said the prolonged court case, the man’s entrenched views on parental control, and his attitude that he was some sort of martyr had alienated not just his son but the rest of his family.

“You see all of this as a badge of honour,” the judge said.

The judge told the man – who has indicated he intends to appeal – to think about the wider family considerations.

“It’s time, it seems to me, to put these people before the strongly held beliefs.”

The defence that he hit his child to deter him from future bad behaviour was simply a nonsense, the judge said.

The “anti-smacking” portion of the Crimes Act has been front and centre at the trial.

The act allows someone to use force on a child under a set of specific incidents, like to prevent harm to them, prevent them doing something criminal, or doing something disruptive or disorderly.

However, the act also says nothing justifies the use of force for correction.

Marty Robinson​, a lawyer appointed by the court for the man, ​ said there was regret for what had happened to his relationship with his son and accepted that his actions had led to that.