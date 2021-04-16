Government to hike infringement fee for cellphone use while driving to $150

The campaign is targeting drivers who have developed a sense of complacency around the risk of impaired driving.

The Government will hike the infringement fee for using a cellphone while driving to $150.

Transport Minister Michael Wood, who announced the change on Friday, said raising the current $80 fee would encourage safer driving – as too many people were still using their phones while behind the wheel.

“Police issued over 40,000 infringement notices for this offence last year. Driver distraction is a serious road safety issue, and inattention – including from mobile phones – can have tragic consequences,” Wood said in a statement.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Transport Minister Michael Wood says the Government will hike an infringement fee for using a cellphone while driving from April 30, 2021.

“Between 2015 and 2019, there were 22 road deaths in New Zealand and 73 serious injuries where drivers were distracted by a mobile phone. This is likely to be under-reported as it can be difficult for police to detect phone use when they attend crashes.”

The new fee would be in place from April 30, Wood said.

“Increasing the infringement fee to $150 means it will now match similar offences. This is our way of saying Kiwis need to take this seriously and put away the phone while driving.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF/Stuff Police have issued more than 40,000 fines for using a cellphone while driving in the past year.

“I’ve had a lot of correspondence from stakeholders urging the Government to increase the fee – I’ve listened, and I hope this underlines to New Zealanders the serious and potentially deadly consequences of driving while on the phone.”

Other driving offences which garner a $150 fine include using the right-of-centreline lane when not passing, unsafe passing, failing to stop at a stop sign, and failing to give way.

The current penalty also includes 20 demerit points to a person’s licence, and this will remain. If a driver receives 100 demerit points on their licence, they have their driving licence taken off them for three months.