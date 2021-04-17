Ripped off pensioner wants more action on reparation orders

Veronica Robinson was convicted of defrauding her employer, but has only repaid $374 of the $58,000 stolen.

He gave her a job after she was made redundant, treated her like a daughter and walked her down the aisle at her wedding.

Veronica Robinson (aka Veronica Wood) repaid John Walder’s kindness by stealing nearly $60,000 from his business.

Walder, 74, employed Robinson for about a year (over 2017 and 2018) as the office manager in his asbestos removal and boiler installation business. She had previously worked for the New Brighton Rugby Club.

She was found guilty on two counts of fraud in January 2019, and sentenced to 12 months’ supervision and ordered to pay reparation.

In an emotional letter to the sentencing judge, she said her pristine record with previous employers would enable her to get work and repay Walder. In two years, she has repaid only $374 of the $58,000 stolen.

“I don’t use computers and my manager had just left. We were in the pub and Ronnie told me she had lost her job. I turned around and said I was looking for somebody. It seemed perfect, and I thought she was really, really good. I was conned completely,” Walder said.

Robinson was well paid, had a company car and Walder also paid her telephone bill. She soon began abusing the trust placed in her, transferring money from the company’s account to her own.

He was alerted to the missing money when the business was almost out of funds and Robinson told him he needed a bigger overdraft.

“I never looked at the computer, so it was a pretty simple fraud,” he said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff John Walder, 74, was defrauded by an employee he trusted of $58,000.

Walder said he wanted to his case highlighted as a warning to other small employers and to vent his frustration with the reparation system.

“I don’t mind looking like an old fool if it helps someone else. I was too slack, too trusting, and it serves me right. But it might be a lesson to someone else,” he said.

In the year to March 31, the courts had ordered reparation of $20.2 million and $120m was outstanding. Reparation outstanding in regard to Christchurch District Court orders was $14.7m, compared to $15.5m at the Auckland District Court, and $4.5m at the Wellington District Court.

Walder got his first reparation payment (for $16.47) on November 4, 2019, and his last on May 5, 2020 ($17.26) The total paid in reparation was $374.

“There’s been a lack of communication [from the Ministry of Justice] and a lack of results. Never once has anyone rung me. She should be re-sentenced and face the music,” he said.

In 2015, the Tenancy Tribunal ordered Robinson to pay about $1800 in rent arrears to her landlord and $564 for flat cleaning, rubbish clearing and carpet cleaning.

Robinson told Stuff she had an “absolutely good reason” for not paying the reparation to Walder, but she was not going to talk to media about it.

She then said she could not afford to pay.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff In two years, Veronica Narelle Robinson has paid only $374 of reparation for a $58,000 fraud.

“I’ve had years of it and I have enough of it. I’m not talking any more.”

Ministry of Justice group manager Brett Dooley said the court prioritised the payment of reparation to victims.

“Any payment made to the court by an offender (the person ordered to pay) is first allocated to reparation before any fines, court costs or offender levies that may be owing. It is also important to note that an offender can have older reparation owing, which must be paid first.”

Generally, the court sought payment of reparation in full in the first instance, he said. Where this was not possible, it negotiated sustainable payment arrangements. If the offender did not make payment, the court could clamp their vehicle, seize and sell property, make compulsory deductions from their income, issue warrants to arrest and prevent international travel.

Jane Walker, of the Sensible Sentencing Trust, said non-payment or slow payment of a reparation was a “massive” issue for victims.

She believed the court should pay reparation out of a fund and then recover the amount from the offender.