Woman denies murdering partner whose body was found buried in backyard

Rena Maloney at an earlier appearance in the High Court at Christchurch.

A woman has pleaded not guilty to murdering her partner, whose body was found buried in his backyard.

Kitchen hand Rena Maloney appeared in the High Court at Christchurch on Friday charged with murdering Martin Orme Berry, 55, on December 29.

His body was found in the backyard of his property on Main North Rd, Papanui, about two weeks later.

Maloney, 56​, entered a not guilty plea through her lawyer, Richard Peters.

READ MORE:

* Woman accused of murdering partner before body found in makeshift grave

* Slain man remembered as 'gentle caring person who loved music and nature'

* Family of woman who allegedly stabbed partner 'shocked' to learn of murder charge

* Friend grieves for cricket fan with 'amazing demeanour' found in backyard grave

* Woman allegedly stabbed her partner before burying him in makeshift grave



Supplied This image is from a memorial sheet for Martin Orme Berry as he was farewelled by family and friends at the Cleveland Chapel in Whanganui in January.

Justice Cameron Mander remanded Maloney in custody, and scheduled her trial for March 7, 2022.

The judge said two health assessor's reports had confirmed Maloney's fitness to stand trial.

Maloney, wearing a grey prison jumper, was silent during the appearance

Berry was farewelled at a memorial service attended by more than 60 people in his hometown of Whanganui in January.

Berry’s brother David and sister Joanna paid tribute to him at the memorial service.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Police at Berry’s home in Main North Rd, Papanui, after his body was found in the backyard.

David Berry’s first memories of his brother were going to football games as children in England. Martin Berry was born in New Zealand, but the family moved to England for about three years when he was 4.

“We were fanatical about football, especially Martin.”

The family returned to Whanganui, with Berry attending Tawhero, St George’s and Whanganui Collegiate schools.

David Berry said his brother was bright, studied four languages and played cricket, football and chess. During weekends, they played at Virginia Lake or biked to Castlecliff to go fishing.