'She was failed': Experts call for investigation into case of 'Mrs P'

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern should ensure an investigation into the case of Mrs P – an abuse victim – is undertaken by the courts, the group of academics says.

A group of more than 70 academics and domestic violence experts are calling on the Prime Minister to ensure the courts investigate a miscarriage of justice case that saw an abuse victim wrongly convicted of perjury.

The group has also asked the woman, known as Mrs P, be compensated, and those who acted inappropriately in the case be required to undertake training in domestic violence and coercive control.

In an open letter, penned by the country’s leading domestic violence researchers including Auckland University professors Nicola Gavey and Vivenne Elizabeth, the group says the woman’s story shows “state power and ignorance colliding to harm a vulnerable woman.”

“The story highlights multiple occasions where the system has failed Mrs P – as a woman who suffered domestic violence, she was further harmed by the very institutions that women are urged to turn to for help,” the group’s letter states.

“The treatment of Mrs P within both the Family Court and the District Court is a stinging indictment of the operations of our courts, and some of the judges and lawyers who operate within them.”

READ MORE:

* Family violence court cases: How a vital ingredient is missing

* 'They can't win': How an old idea about women puts children in danger

* United Nations gives New Zealand a 'fail' grade in Family Court review



The revelations about how Mrs P was treated in the Family Court were particularly significant, it said, because such information was rarely provided for public scrutiny. Her mistreatment by the courts may seem extreme.

“However, core elements of this case resonate strongly with what advocates tell us about women’s and children’s experiences in the Family Court, and with what some of us know from our own practice and/or research,” it states.

“That is, the Family Court is currently unsafe for too many women who have experienced violence and abuse from their male partners, and for children who are subject to violence and abuse from their fathers or father-figures.”

Kathryn George/Stuff Family violence isn’t always a scene from Once Were Warriors. More often, it’s about men controlling women, sometimes without physical abuse at all. (Video first published in September 2020)

The letter also cites the recommendations from the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW), that said the court should be the subject of a Royal Commission of Inquiry. The letter notes the Government’s repeated refusal to hold one and urges it to re-consider.

“It is not good enough for New Zealand to say it is committed to preventing family and sexual violence, and to tell our population ‘It’s Not OK’, when the very courts many women will need to turn to for protection and for care-of-children arrangements are at risk of turning on them in their time of need,” it states.

The group calls on Ardern to pursue urgent change within the Family Court to upskill its actors (judges, lawyers, psychologists) in the area of violence against women and children and coercive control, and design and implement a specialist response to family and sexual violence cases.

“We request that you reassure us that you have heard our concerns, and our requests, and that there is a pathway for putting measures in place that demand more accountability from the courts – and especially the Family Court – in its treatment of women and children who have suffered domestic violence and abuse.”

The letter was also sent to other ministers in the justice sector, including Justice Minister Kris Faafoi, Minister for Sexual and Family Violence Marama Davidson; and to the Chief Justice Helen Winkelmann.

Following publication of Mrs P’s story last week, hundreds of members of the public wrote emails to Stuff, and to Mrs P’s lawyer Elizabeth Hall, with offers of help and support.

Mrs P said she felt a relief her story was public, and wanted to thank everyone for their support.

“It’s so strange to realise so many people care about your story... as I have been isolated for the past few years and it was like no one cared.”