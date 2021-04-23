Rape by removing a condom earns three-year, nine-month prison term

A man has been jailed for three years and nine months for removing a condom and raping a sex worker.

A man engineered to remove the condom he was using with a sex worker and when she told him off, he raped her.

The victim of ‘’stealthing’’, where a condom is removed during sex without consent, said she thought if she was aware and prepared enough she could avoid sexual abuse.

She stood in Wellington District Court on Friday and said she had now been proved wrong.

The victim had been a sex worker in Lower Hutt. Jessie Agtang Campos,​ 48, was a customer of hers in December 2018.

He had been found guilty of rape by a jury earlier this year.

Sex workers and customers are required under law to use protection.

She had told him a number of times that a condom was required, and he said he understood.

Campos wore a condom for the first sexual encounter but when he requested a position where she was not facing him, the victim became suspicious.

She saw him remove the condom in a mirror and pulled away, turning over and telling him off, waggling her finger at him. She put another condom on him to continue, but he pulled it off and proceeded to rape her.

It is believed to be one of the first convictions for ‘’stealthing’’ in New Zealand.

Judge Stephen Harrop​ jailed him for three years and nine months.

Campos, who is a migrant worker from the Philippines, would be deported at the end of his sentence.

The victim said it was now too overwhelming for her to work as an escort, and it had taken her a long time to find other work.

“I keep thinking of ways I can be more prepared … I doubt the motives of any stranger in a social situation.”

She said she avoided certain clothes, had trouble undressing in front of her partner, and struggled with self-loathing.

“Having to write this helped me recognise the gravity of the effect on my life. In essence, I live in fear.”

She said she was not sure when she would recover psychologically. “I will never recover the time, energy and wellbeing I have lost since this happened.”

The judge said a sex worker raped was no less a victim than any other woman.

He said there was planning on Campos’ part, choosing a position that would allow him to remove the condom, with the risk of pregnancy and disease, which in turn put the victim’s employment at risk.

He said there were dire consequences for Campos, who had been supporting his six children from two wives and an elderly sick mother in the Philippines.

He would also be going into prison where he would be isolated because of the language barrier.

Even once he had returned to his home country, he was unlikely to be able to get work overseas again with a rape conviction.

Judge Harrop said he was unable to accept a cultural report that had included that there was a different attitude to sex workers in the Philippines.

“I can’t proceed on the basis that raping sex workers is acceptable there any more than it is here,” he said.

He said it was submitted Campos was genuinely sorry, but he found that difficult to accept while Campos continued to maintain it was all consensual.

Campos’ lawyer Mike Kilbride​ said his client had his own view but still wanted to say sorry.