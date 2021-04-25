A judge has ruled that police 'formal warnings' are illegal and akin to a conviction without trial

A high school teacher accused of sexual grooming of a student received a 'formal warning' like this, ruled illegal by a judge after it was shared with other parties.

The police practice of issuing “formal warnings” to people who haven't been convicted of any crime – and sharing that information with other parties – has been found to be illegal.

In a ruling that could change the way police officers do their job, High Court Judge Paul Davison​ found that the warnings – issued 20,000 times in the past 10 years – had no basis in statutory or common law and were a breach of the Bill of Rights Act.

The Police Association has called on police to stop issuing the warnings, which are entered into the national intelligence database and shared with other agencies and prospective employers during the police vetting process.

Davison found there was no specific police policy governing the issuing of the warnings.

“As the judge points out, by doing formal warnings without an admission of guilt ... they are playing investigator and judge really, which is inappropriate,” association president Chris Cahill said.

Justice Davison’s judgment noted that over the past 10 years, 20,019 formal warnings had been issued for a wide range of alleged offences, including 1071 for sex offences.

They are different to ‘pre-charge warnings’, which are issued for minor offences and only when the person has admitted guilt and agreed to the warning.

Police said in a statement they were aware of Justice Davison’s judgment and were considering whether to appeal.

“In the interim, staff have been provided with information concerning the proper approach to formal written warnings.”

Police Minister Poto Williams said “it would be inappropriate to comment on next steps while police are still considering whether to appeal”.

Warren Pyke, the lawyer who sought the judicial review for a client who had been issued with one of the warnings, said most people would have no idea that such information was kept and shared.

“They would think the only thing that exists is your conviction history. But police keep a record of all their dealings with every member of the public and then when it comes to vetting, people sign up to disclosure ... and it effectively signs away their privacy.”

Stuff Justice Paul Davison has ruled police "formal warnings" are illegal.

Davison’s ruling related to a high school teacher who had received a “formal written warning” for allegedly sexually grooming a 15-year-old female student.

Police believed they had enough evidence to prosecute, but decided not to because they did not want to “further stress” the alleged victim, who did not want to make a complaint.

The warning was recorded on the intelligence database and details were provided to the Teaching Council and an institute of technology.

The teacher, who admitted he had “overstepped boundaries” with the student by sending her hundreds of text messages and hugging her in the back of a car, denied any indecent behaviour, and complained that the warning had made it impossible for him to find work as a teacher.

Police argued that they had the common law power to issue a formal warning as part of their “prosecutorial discretion” and that the power was used “fairly and properly” in this case.

But Justice Davison said the teacher had effectively been subjected to the same legal and professional consequences as if he’d been convicted.

“The ... decision effectively amounted to a conclusive determination of criminal offending ... which circumvented due process and the applicant’s rights to ... have allegations of criminal offending determined by a court,” he wrote.

The judge set aside the warning, declared it unlawful and ordered it to be removed from the police database.

Davison went further, saying the current regime for issuing warnings “raises very serious natural justice concerns” and required a “careful examination ... most appropriately by Parliament”.

Pyke said he first heard of concerns about formal warnings when a judge warned at a legal conference several years ago that they could create a “parallel justice system”.

He said when a police officer could make a decision impacting someone’s life without any regulation or practice guidelines, it was effectively a police state.

“It’s a little bit different from catching Johnny peeing on a post and saying ‘don’t do it again’ – I don’t have a problem with that sort of discretion, but not this. You stigmatize someone as a sexual offender, and you don't even give them a fair opportunity to dispute it.”

Otago University law professor Andrew Geddis said the decision was “significant and far-reaching”. He believed police could no longer legally issue the warnings, “but it also calls into question the 20,000 warnings given over the last decade – all of those now look to have questionable legal basis.

RNZ Law professor Andrew Geddis says the decision will have far-reaching consequences

“If you went for a job and you didn't get that job because the police disclosed that they’d given one of these warnings when they had no lawful basis to do so ... the court can award damages.”

Geddis said the warnings could serve a useful purpose – there would be a public outcry if police couldn’t warn about a teacher they had serious concerns about, but hadn’t been able to prosecute for whatever reason. But there needed to be safeguards built into the process.

“At the moment, police are acting basically as judge, jury and executioner – they are doing their investigation, reaching their conclusion and there is no way anyone can challenge it.

“The judge has said ‘if this is going to be done, there needs to be lawful structure built around it’.”

Cahill said police needed to change their practices.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Chris Cahill of the Police Association says police should stop using formal warnings.

“It makes sense from a natural justice perspective – police are an investigative arm, they are not a decision-maker as to guilt, that’s for courts.

“We have concerns that police have also used this against members for internal disciplinary matters as well.”

Cahill said stopping the issuing of formal warnings did not stop police from keeping a record of investigations into people, it just meant there were controls around the sharing of that information.

“You might have three instances of someone [behaving inappropriately] that don’t meet a prosecution threshold, but when you put the three together you actually say, ‘we need to do something about this person’.”