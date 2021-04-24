How will the courts and Jacinda Ardern's Government respond to a justice system inflicting harm on domestic violence victims like Mrs P?

Family violence isn’t always a scene from Once Were Warriors. More often, it’s about men controlling women, sometimes without physical abuse at all. (Video first published in September 2020)

A miscarriage of justice against an abuse victim, arising from the Family Court, has put the spotlight on the way our judiciary deals with domestic violence. Kirsty Johnston reports.

Before the case of Mrs P - a woman abused by her husband and then wrongly convicted for perjury - there was already plenty of disquiet about the experiences of women and children within our Family Court.

A mounting body of research had found that women were not believed when they alleged violence, and that children were ordered to have contact with unsafe parents even when there was good evidence in court.

Women were still accused of making abuse allegations to win custody; or warned off making allegations in case they were seen as being vindictive, therefore damaging their own case.

READ MORE:

* Family violence court cases: How a vital ingredient is missing

* 'They can't win': How an old idea about women puts children in danger

* 'I've thought about running away': The dilemma for abused mums in the Family Court



Mothers had reported being coerced into dropping protection orders, or being dragged through endless legal action. Others had reported winning protection orders - at huge cost - only to find their abuser can apply to have the order lifted at almost any point.

Victims of horrific abuse said they had found themselves in a kind of legal limbo - they have too much money to qualify for legal aid, but don’t earn enough to pay for a lawyer. They end up representing themselves. This comes with its own cost - victimisation, trauma, time, and a lesser chance of success.

And, just as in the case of Mrs P, a woman who survived an abusive marriage only to have a judge accuse her of making up the violence and refer her to police, some women have been punished when speaking out about abuse.

In Mrs P’s case, the judge told her off for sharing what happened to her with friends - who would later be her witnesses in courts.

In her own words, Mrs P identified how this was in direct contrast to the Government position through the ‘It’s Not OK’ campaign. “Current official advice is for domestic abuse victims to tell someone, yet here in court I was berated by the judge for spreading it in the community, and discrediting my husband,” she said.

This week, a group of 70 academics and domestic violence experts read the transcript of that case as outlined in Stuff’s story, and decided that enough was enough. They wrote to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, saying in explicit terms that the system failed Mrs P, and many more like her.

“The story highlights multiple occasions where the system has failed Mrs P – as a woman who suffered domestic violence, she was further harmed by the very institutions that women are urged to turn to for help,” their letter states. “The treatment of Mrs P within both the Family Court and the District Court is a stinging indictment of the operations of our courts, and some of the judges and lawyers who operate within them.“

It was an astounding show of hands. But whether the group will be listened to remains to be seen.

Because the issues it raises are not new. The Government cannot argue it didn’t know the scope of the problem before this week.

Over the last three years, the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW), has repeatedly raised concerns about the treatment of women and children in the Family Court.

In 2019, it recommended there be a Royal Commission of Inquiry. The Government instead convened a ministerial panel. Violence was largely outside its terms of reference, and yet the panel still listed it as a key issue, writing: “Knowledge of family violence in all its forms is still not widespread and its impact on children, including on their safety, is still poorly understood.”

After the report was published, CEDAW said the panel had failed to address the root causes of the problems and the issues of safety for domestic violence victims. The state needed to make legislative and structural change, it said.

But appetite for that change has remained limited. As recently as last month, Justice Minister Kris Faafoi said there would be no Royal Commission.

Lynn Grieveson/Newsroom Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has ruled out compensation for Mrs P and a Royal Commission.

Instead, he said he would continue to focus on the recommendations of the panel, which he believed would address the underlying issues. This includes funding training for lawyers, and a bill that aims to centre children in the court.

The Family Court itself also denies a need for change. The week before Mrs P’s story was published, Principal Family Court Judge Jacquelyn Moran requested an interview in an attempt to “correct” Stuff’s previous reporting on the domestic violence and the court.

Judge Moran said all decisions the court makes are based on evidence, and are impartial.

“We take an oath of office to do right by all manner of people,” she said. “We don’t forget about it, it stays with us and everything we do.”

Questioned about the persistent criticism of the court, Judge Moran said its cases were complex and upsetting for people, who often left the process aggrieved.

But she was confident the court was making safe decisions. Family violence was the core of the court’s work, she said, and it dealt with safety issues day in and day out.

“Judges are not subject matter experts, but they have a huge amount of experience,” she said. They were experienced family lawyers who understood the ambit of family violence, and would not be appointed if they didn’t know the nuances and the law.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Principal Family Court Judge Jackie Moran, centre, says more of the court’s judges are women now.

Moran said Family Court judges - nearly 60 per cent who were women - also had continuing education, and read the most recent research on family violence.

“I think that the understanding of family violence by judges is something we are mindful of all the time ... I’m confident they have that skill base,” she said. In her opinion, there was no need for a change to the structure of the court.

In contrast to both of those positions, the country’s first minister for sexual and family violence, Marama Davidson, says she is concerned about what’s happening within the courts and would like a broader investigation.

“I am hearing from organisations and groups who have been doing this research and they continue to tell me these harrowing stories,” Davidson told Stuff. “We have research there and evidence there, but in some way we need to have a full idea of what’s happening and what supports are put into place, where the expertise is lacking.”

Whether that constitutes a Commission however, Davidson won’t say. But she says the courts are not exempt from the broader system transformation she is leading, or the need to change the way we think about violence.

“That’s part of what this work is about - how do we shift to believing and trusting women and all people who want to report violence?” she says. “Because people are not reporting, they’re just not.”

Stacy Squires/Stuff The Family Court could be a step too far for a busy Government.

Given the Government’s workload - Covid, climate change, and the recently-announced health reforms - an expensive inquiry into a complex system seems unlikely, despite public pressure. But if it doesn’t happen, where does that leave us? And where does it leave Mrs P?

Other requests outlined in the open letter include compensation for her case. So far, Faafoi has ruled that out given she was sentenced to home detention, but that could change if the Prime Minister gets involved.

The letter also asks for better training for those involved in violence cases in the courts, including judges.

More unusually, it asks that the specific judges involved - Judge Peter Callinicos and Judge Warren Cathcart - be held to account. Currently, there are limited forums for that kind of accountability. The most common route is that wrong decisions will be appealed and set right by the higher courts.

If a judge’s behaviour is in question, parties can make a complaint to the Judicial Conduct Commission. Given the reluctance of some lawyers to use that process, the Law Society has implemented a more informal route, which sees complaints raised with the head of bench. It is as-yet unclear if those avenues will be taken in Mrs P’s case.

Both judges in the case have faced previous complaints. Stuff has seen letters to the Judicial Conduct Authority about Judge Callinicos, about a decision where he sent a teenage boy overseas to live with his father against his will. The child ran away, and was held in a juvenile detention facility. His mother says he is still traumatised from the process, feels violated and has trust issues. The complaint was not upheld.

Equally, the conduct of Judge Cathcart was called into question in 2019, when a lawyer sued the District Court to stop an inquiry Cathcart began, after a seemingly inconsequential incident in court.

It ended with a High Court judge saying he was "pin-pricking" on matters of immaterial detail arising from the lawyer’s presentation to him in court, and finding the judge had no real basis for the concern.

Following Mrs P’s story, there have been calls for those judges to stand down. But Backbone Collective co-founder Deborah Mackenzie says to focus on just two judges misses the point.

“Backbone has heard from hundreds of women living throughout New Zealand and the failings of the Family Court happen all over the country, it’s not one region or one judge,” Mackenzie says.

“To focus on a single judge is a simplistic response to problems that have been going on for a long time and that the government is well aware of from mountains of research, and feedback from victims.”

David White/Stuff Deborah Mackenzie, co-founder of the Backbone Collective, has been pushing for change for four years.

Mackenzie still feels a commission of inquiry is necessary. There needs to be the ability to look at individual decisions, paperwork, and to subpoena witnesses, she says. And it needs to be broader than just judges - it needs to look at the processes and the specialists working in the court as well.

“At the moment, it’s very difficult to get expert material into the court to help with decision-making,” she says. “There’s a real separation between the family and sexual violence sector, and the people who work in the court.”

Backbone, which was set up four years ago specifically to address the treatment of women victim-survivors in the court, says what’s really needed is a new specialist model for violence cases in the court. There should be screening, she says, and a different approach - one that isn’t adversarial.

But asked about that last week, Judge Moran said it wasn’t necessary, and that the court was already a specialist in domestic violence.

Mackenzie is undeterred. “When we did our research, more than a quarter of women said the Family Court explained violence and abuse away by saying ‘that’s just what happens when couples separate’,” she said. “It’s not. It’s what happens in abusive relationships.”

To her, that’s an indication the court simply cannot see violence for what it is.

“Women have been raising these issues for many years. Yet every time we do, no one wants to know,” she says. “We don’t understand why the Government and the court doesn’t want to hear it.”