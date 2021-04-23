Ten months' home detention for failing to protect baby before he died

The infant was 5 months old when he died in August 2019. (File photo)

A Northland woman has been sentenced to 10 months of home detention for assaulting and ill-treating her 5-month-old baby before he died.

The 32-year-old woman was sentenced in the High Court in Whangārei on Friday.

She was found guilty of hitting the baby boy on the head with a shower head and ill-treatment by failing to protect the baby from injury, in a judge-alone trial in February.

She faced up to 10 years in prison.

The 5-month-old died in the Whangārei suburb of Raumanga in August 2019, devastating neighbours and the community.

He received multiple injuries before his death, including a skull fracture, fractured ribs, damage to the junction between the ribs and the cartilage, and numerous bruises.

A pathologist later found the infant died from chest trauma, which caused the heart to go into an abnormal rhythm and cause brain swelling. Damage to the baby’s heart by a virus may have been a factor.

Police launched a homicide investigation, and initially charged the baby’s 30-year-old father with assault, then murder.

But a month after the baby’s death, the murder charge against the father was withdrawn and placed on the mother instead.

The man was discharged without conviction after spending a month in prison, wrongly believing his actions led to the baby’s death.

The murder charge was later withdrawn entirely, as her actions could not be linked to the baby’s death.

The woman instead faced a total of six charges, including three further charges of ill-treatment – by physically injuring the baby, impeding his breathing and giving him alcohol – and one charge of administering cannabis.

During the trial, the woman said it was the baby’s father who hurt the 5-month-old, by squeezing him, lying on him, rubbing his knuckles into his ribs and throwing him up so high he hit his head on the ceiling.

Justice Gerard van Bohemen​​​ decided he was not satisfied it was the mother who physically injured the baby, or gave him alcohol or cannabis.

But he found beyond reasonable doubt that she hit the infant on the head with the shower head, and failed to protect the baby from injury or seek care for him.

On Friday, Justice van Bohemen said the assault with the shower head did not cause the baby’s skull fracture, and the most serious charge was the ill-treatment or neglect.

“You must’ve known of the actions leading to the fractures of the ribs ... yet you did not seek treatment or remove him to ensure that he wasn’t subject to further injury,” the judge told the mother.

“You failed in your legal duty as a reasonable parent to protect [your] child from injury,” he said.

“The fractures to the scull and ribs are serious injuries and would have caused considerable pain to [the baby] when they happened. I have not found you to be responsible for them but what is relevant is the vulnerability and significant breach of trust when you did not protect your infant son from harm.”

Van Bohemen took a starting point of three years in prison, but gave a discount of 35 per cent for remorse, and personal and cultural factors which meant the woman was unlikely to speak out against the father.

The discounts meant the mother was eligible for home detention, which the judge said was appropriate for the seriousness of the offence.

She was sentenced to 10 months’ home detention for the ill-treatment, and one month’s home detention for the assault with a shower head, to be served concurrently.

Special conditions imposed on the woman included undertaking a drug and alcohol assessment, a parenting programme, and disclosing any intimate relationships.

The family in this case cannot be named because the father still holds temporary name suppression, which has been opposed by Stuff.