Police search for killer of man who died at Christchurch social housing complex

A homicide investigation is centred on an Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust property in Sydenham, Christchurch.

Police are looking for the killer of a man who suffered fatal injuries at a social housing complex in Christchurch.

Police arrived at the property on Hastings St East in Sydenham at 3.10pm on Saturday where they found a person with “critical injuries”.

Do you know more? Email marine.lourens@stuff.co.nz

It was later confirmed police had launched a homicide investigation into the incident.

A police spokesperson confirmed no arrests had been made as of Sunday morning.

READ MORE:

* Driver who picked up hitchhiker helps police with Ōtaki homicide investigation

* Woman found assaulted in Hamilton dies, homicide investigation launched

* Christchurch City Council downsizes housing unit



“We continue to make inquiries and staff remain at the scene.”

Stuff understands a woman lived at the property and the victim was a man.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the incident happened at a unit on Korimako Lane, one of 28 at a new Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust (ŌCHT) housing complex that opened in January.

A further 30 units were occupied by new tenants this month.

ŌCHT general manager Robert Hardie said residents had been contacted “to make sure they are OK and can access support if needed”.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff A forensic examination is under way at the unit where a man was found with fatal injuries.

He would not comment further while the matter was under investigation by police.

A nearby resident said police had been called to the complex multiple times since she moved in two months ago.

She called police herself a couple of weeks ago after witnessing a heated argument between a visitor who appeared to be intoxicated and the tenant of the unit where Saturday's incident happened.

The woman had a few visitors at the time, and they became involved in the exchange before leaving in a badly damaged vehicle, the neighbour said.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff The incident happened at a unit on Korimako Lane, which forms part of an Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust housing complex in Sydenham in Christchurch.

She had also seen several altercations between the tenant and a man, who she believed was an ex-partner, who would park his car on the road outside.

“I said to them that day if they don't get support ... something is going to happen.”

She felt reassured by the police response and the apparent thorough investigation that was being done.

“I hope the family [of the victim] can get the answers they need.”

Another resident at the complex told Stuff she learned someone had been killed when she returned home from work about 5pm on Saturday.

She said she was “shaken up” and struggled to sleep during the night.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Police at the scene of a homicide investigation in Sydenham, Christchurch.

The woman did not know the name of the victim, but said she was told the incident was gang connected.

“We are not allowed to leave the complex,” she said.

Another neighbour, who lived a few houses down from the crime scene, said police went around on Saturday afternoon asking residents if they had heard anything out of the ordinary on Friday night.

“No-one had heard anything as far as I know.”

They said they were told by one of the other residents that the victim was a member of the Mongrel Mob.