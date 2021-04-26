Longtime neighbour of woman found dead in council housing says there are 'lots of problems' at the flats

A police forensic team arrive at the Central Park apartment complex, where a woman was found dead.

A longtime neighbour of the woman found dead in council housing says there are “lots of problems” at the flats, and the death comes as no surprise to him.

The woman was found dead at the Wellington City Council-owned Central Park Apartments on Brooklyn Rd, at 6.30pm on Saturday. A 42-year-old man will appear in court on Monday, after being taken into custody and charged with murder.

Resident Sonny Keen​ has lived at the Central Park Apartments for more than 30 years, and said the woman had lived there longer.

“Hell, I’ve known her since 1989,” Keen said. “She was a real pleasant girl, and always had intelligent ideas about all kinds of things.

“It’s good that they’ve arrested someone ... she didn’t deserve it.”

The 70-year-old said the police were always at the flats. “Mate ... I don’t feel safe.”

Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons​, who holds the city’s housing portfolio, was concerned there weren’t adequate supports available for residents.

“Every tenant in city housing should feel safe in their home,” Fitzsimons said. “The tragedy will, of course, lead to consideration about whether the support for tenants – and the efforts put into building a strong community within city housing – are adequate.”

The council’s media manager, Richard MacLean, said the council would be contacting those tenants over the next few days.

“We’re aware that a terrible tragedy has happened,” MacLean said. “We’ve offered police all the help they need, and are talking to neighbours in the flats to ensure they also get the help they need.”

In 2013, a $34 million upgrade of the Central Park Apartments won the leading housing project prize at the New Zealand Professional Excellence in Housing awards. The changes incorporated increased security, better lighting and more communal areas.

It was the second death at a social housing complex over the weekend, as earlier a person died after being found with critical injuries at an address in Christchurch on Saturday afternoon.

A tenant who lives in the Wellington apartment complex, who Stuff agreed not to name, said the death was unnerving.

“It’s frightening, especially because there are a lot of old people who live in this block; a lot of women on their own.

“It’s an unfortunate situation, but I guess social housing ... sometimes things go off the rails.”

Heavily armed police officers were at the scene late on Saturday night, the tenant said.

It was reassuring an arrest had been made. “Obviously, they’ve got somebody, which is a huge relief for the wider community, and probably for the victim’s family. It’s an awful thing.”

An area between one end of the complex and a neighbouring property was cordoned off throughout the day, and officers were also seen talking to residents.

In November last year, a woman was stabbed at the apartments, sustaining moderate injuries.

At least 22 people have died in suspicious or homicidal circumstances in New Zealand so far in 2021.

At the same time last year there had been 23 suspected homicides. Last year's toll closed at 68.