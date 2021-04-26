Council flat murder-accused wears tear-resistant gown during court appearance

A police forensic team arrive at the Central Park apartment complex, where a woman was found dead.

A man charged with the murder of a woman at a Wellington City Council-owned flat on Saturday has appeared in court.

The woman, who was believed to be a long-term resident at the Central Park Apartments on Brooklyn Rd in Mt Cook, was found dead at 6.30pm on Saturday.

Police have confirmed they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. They expected more details will be released following an autopsy set to be carried out on Tuesday.

Justice of the Peace Allan Sainsbury granted name suppression for the 42-year-old who appeared at Hutt Valley District Court on Monday morning.

Wearing a grey tear-resistant gown and sporting bare feet during his brief appearance, the accused has been remanded in custody to reappear in the High Court at Wellington on May 14.

On Monday, Wellington City Council spokesman Richard MacLean said council representatives had spoken to the residents in the direct vicinity of the crime scene, with a tenant drop-in office expected to be set up on site from Tuesday.

Several police officers, including forensic specialists, were combing over the scene on Sunday afternoon.

A long-term neighbour of the victim said there had been “lots of problems” at the flats, and that the fatal incident had come as no surprise to him.

Resident Sonny Keen described the victim as a “really pleasant girl” who “always had intelligent ideas about all kinds of things”.

Another resident, who asked to not be publicly identified, said the fatal incident was unnerving, particularly as many of the residents were women living on their own.