Charges dismissed for man accused of putting riverbank sex video on porn sites

Charges have been dismissed against a man accused of recording and publishing a video in which he engaged in sexual activity with two women on a riverbank in Hawke’s Bay.

After the women discovered the video had been published on numerous pornographic websites, the professional man in his 40s appeared in Hastings District Court in March and pleaded guilty to two charges of making an intimate visual recording and one charge of publishing an intimate visual recording.

He was initially represented by lawyer Graham Reeves​, but later sought further legal advice and was then represented by Wellington lawyer Paul Knowsley​.

Knowsley made an application in August to vacate the pleas, which was not opposed by police.

The charges were then dismissed on Thursday at the Hastings District Court by Judge Gordon Matenga​, who also granted the man permanent name suppression.

The dismissal of charges was due to “a complete lack of evidence”, and it was “a case where things went astray from the outset”, Knowsley said after the appearance.

After both parties reviewed the matter, it was jointly agreed between police and the defence that the charges should be dismissed, and “the police agreed the offences had not been committed”.

The man’s appearance in the Hastings District Court on Thursday was excused.