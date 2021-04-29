Tackling of money laundering 'adequate' but more can be done, watchdog finds

Police seized eight luxury cars when they carried out search warrants across Auckland as part of Operation Martinez. This video was originally published in November 2020.

With money laundering prosecutions on the rise and about $1.35billion laundered through businesses annually as a result of fraud, illegal drugs, tax evasion and other crimes, is New Zealand enforcement doing enough?

The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is the global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog, setting standards for more than 200 countries and jurisdictions to help authorities combat serious crime including drug smuggling, human trafficking and terrorism.

FATF reports identify what countries are doing right - and where they need to improve - in relation to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing frameworks.

The watchdog released its 2020 report in to New Zealand on Thursday, finding it had achieved notable results tackling money laundering, however there is room for improvement.

The task force found there were key areas that needed improving, including supervision of the private sector, financial institutions, lawyers, and accountants, to detect and prevent money laundering.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Gang boss Pasilika Naufahu admitted money laundering charges in realtion to a Bentley and his property.

Last year Comanchero Motorcycle Club gang president Pasilika Naufahu was jailed for “sophisticated” money laundering and drugs charges.

Naufahu along with fellow gang members and associates were arrested following a series of raids across Auckland in April 2019 in which more than $3.7 million in assets were seized, along with luxury cars, motorbikes, high-end luggage and jewellery.

In total, 18 people were arrested, with lawyer Andrew Simpson and the gang’s vice-president Tyson Daniels jailed in 2019 for their part in the operation.

At trial, the Crown’s case was that Naufahu arrived in New Zealand with zero dollars in his bank account. Over the course of three years, more than a million dollars was deposited and withdrawn.

A number of trusts were set up and various bank accounts were used to launder money to then purchase luxury cars and property.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Former lawyer Andrew Simpson was jailed after admitting laundering more than $2 million for the gang.

Simpson was recently released from jail after being sentenced to two years and nine months for laundering more than $2 million for the gang.

The task force said due to New Zealand's “very open economy” with “free flow of capital and people”, transnational organised crime groups seek to move funds through the country.

It also found New Zealand has achieved notable results tackling money laundering, particularly in recovering the proceeds of crime.

Earlier this year, police made arrests in their final leg of a trilogy of operations targeting high-end money launderers.

Detective inspector Lloyd Schmid said the investigation, dubbed Operation Ida, followed two others -Operation Martinez and Operation Brookings.

In total, 28 people have been arrested and 103 charges laid across the three operations and more than $21m restrained.

Schmid said the investigations focused on the activites of semi-legitimate businesses that police allege were engaged in a “staggering amount" of money laundering to help fund the importation of illegal drugs.

Schmid said shutting down payment channels is as important to police as detecting drugs and other illicit items, such as firearms, at the border.

“This serves as a warning to offshore drug dealers and Organised Crime Groups that police are no longer just targeting the importation of the drugs, but increasingly we will be targeting the money trail which fund it as well.”

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Qiannan Tang was jailed in 2019 for her involvement in laundering money for a cocaine drug ring.

In the report released on Thursday, the watchdog further found New Zealand has a good understanding of the money laundering and terrorist financing risks the country faces and has effective domestic coordination across all relevant agencies.

Financial intelligence is regularly used to support investigations and trace and seize illicit assets.

However, FATF found key areas that need to improve, including improving transparency about the true ‘beneficial’ owners of companies, such as shell companies and trusts that can be used to launder illicit funds.

123rf $1.35 billion is estimated to be laundered through New Zealand annually.

Gaps also need to be closed in the implementation of some counter-terrorist financing measures, it said.

While the country is yet to prosecute any terrorism financing investigations, consistent with its low profile for the offence, following the March 15 terrorist attack in Christchurch, FATF found New Zealand has demonstrated its capacity and effectiveness in undertaking and supporting terrorism financing investigations.

One of the priority actions given by the watchdog was for New Zealand to take steps to sustain the recent increase in money laundering prosecutions, by monitoring trends and outcomes through better data and statistics and considering development of money laundering prosecution guidelines.