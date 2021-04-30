Trio arrested after 3kg of liquid meth found in parcels sent to Wellington address

Police and Customs have seized 3kg of methamphetamine which had been sent to a Wellington address. (File photo)

Three people have been arrested after 3 kilograms of liquid methamphetamine was found inside two parcels that had been sent from Thailand to a Wellington address.

Customs staff intercepted the first courier package, containing 2kg of the drug, in March.

The agency then launched a joint operation with police, called Operation Torpedo, and another 1kg of meth was seized from a second parcel in late April.

In total, the haul equated to 60,000 doses of methamphetamine.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch said in a statement on Friday that two men, aged 38 and 26, and a 25-year-old woman, had been charged with importing methamphetamine.

The trio was due to appear in the Wellington District Court on Saturday.

The men were also facing charges of offering and supplying methamphetamine.

“The joint operation has directly prevented this drug from getting on to Wellington streets and causing irreparable harm to our communities,” Leitch said.

“This is another example of police working collaboratively with Customs in order to prevent the devastating harm created by the sale and supply of illicit drugs.”