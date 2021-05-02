Serious injuries after shooting at Christchurch social housing unit

Part of Aldershot St in Aranui has been blocked off by police after a shooting in Christchurch.

A person has suffered serious injuries after a late-night shooting incident in east Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to Aldershot St in Aranui at around 10.20pm on Saturday, to reports of a firearms incident.

A police spokeswoman said the incident appears to be family harm related.

One person was injured, and transported to Christchurch Hospital by ambulance, where they remain in a serious but stable condition.

No one has been charged at this stage, police said.

The victim is believed to have gang links.

On Sunday morning, officers had cordoned off a section of Aldershot St.

A neighbour, who lives across the road from the property, said she had heard a man screaming and yelling around 10pm last night.

“I didn’t really pay much attention, that’s pretty normal for around here to be honest.”

The property is part of a complex owned by Government social housing agency Kāinga Ora.