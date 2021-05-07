'Appalling': Corrections missed red flags over moving paedophile to address near children for years, documents show

Corrections has apologised after allowing paedophile Aaron Laurence, who has changed his name to Aaron Castle, to be paroled to a Wellington house with 62 children nearby.

The Wellington home where a high-risk paedophile was paroled, down the road from schools and a day care, was being proposed as a suitable address more than two and half years before he was placed there, Department of Corrections documents show.

The papers, released under the Official Information Act, show the Newtown house was mentioned in at least three more Corrections documents, yet sufficient alarm bells were not raised in time.

It was only after Aaron Paul Castle – previously Laurence – was placed down the road from a school that the problems became clear, and he was moved to an industrial area.

Stuff Aaron Laurence, now Castle, when he was in Lower Hutt District Court in 2013.

There were 62 children in the immediate neighbourhood, two primary schools within 500m, and a day care and playground even closer.

The papers also show that police were consulted on the address but, according to Wellington District investigations manager Detective Inspector John Van Den Heuvel, police were only asked about whether there was a history of police call-outs at the address.

Corrections did not ask for, so did not receive, information from police about how close the Newtown house was to areas where children gathered.

Sensible Sentencing Trust co-leader Jess McVicar said the situation was “absolutely appalling” and the way risk assessments of sex offenders were carried out needed to be changed.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Corrections did not ask for information from police about how close the Newtown house was to areas where children gathered.

It seemed a review Corrections had carried out as a result of the Castle case had not gone far enough, she said.

“Community safety must always be paramount. Clearly the assessment of this property was not at all thorough and deemed a huge risk to the children that surround the area.”

Corrections has previously apologised for Castle’s placement in Newtown.

The documents show that the Newtown address was first proposed in a Corrections parole assessment in January 2018, then in January 2019, and again in June that year.

Supplied Convicted paedophile Aaron Laurence, now Aaron Castle, in the time before his conviction.

There was a “detailed information” appendix from Corrections in June 2019, which said the friends of Castle who agreed to have him live with them were supportive of him.

The Newtown house had been deemed suitable, relative to where Castle’s victim lived and was “therefore assessed as suitable”.

It was recommended as a suitable address in a parole assessment Corrections did for the Parole Board in August 2020. He was released on parole the following month.

Castle – then Laurence – was convicted of 65 charges in 2013, including 20 charges of an indecent act on a boy aged under 12. When he was arrested in 2011 he was found with more than 31,000 child sexual abuse images.

In one case, he videoed himself sexually violating young boys, one aged between 5 and 8, while they slept. He was found to have posted some of his abuse to a worldwide online audience.

Corrections lower North Island regional commissioner Paula Collins reiterated this week that the Newtown address “should not have been approved”.

“Our top priority is the safety of the community, and we are committed to ensuring that we learn from this to prevent it from happening again.

“In order to do that, we carried out a practice review.”

Corrections has yet to release the review in full, but said it accepted all the recommendations.

The department said there should be more support for probation officers on higher- risk cases, paperwork should be up to date, and the chief probation officer should give better guidance to probation officers of high-risk cases.

That meant strengthening processes around approving parole addresses, officers knowing where to get advice, and better guidance around risk factors for parole addresses.