Gisborne police appeal for information on assault
Police investigating an assault which took place in Gisborne on Saturday are seeking information from the public.
Police were notified at 10:50am of a group of people on Gladstone Rd assaulting a man before leaving.
The man suffered minor injuries.
Police said the group left in two separate vehicles – a red Ford Falcon and a silver Ford Explorer.
As there were several people in the area at the time, police asked that anyone with CCTV or phone recordings of the incident contact police.
- Any information regarding the assault, please contact police on 105 quoting 210501/8233.
Stuff