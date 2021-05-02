Gisborne police appeal for information on assault

Police are investigating an assault which took place in Gisborne on Saturday. (File photo)

Police investigating an assault which took place in Gisborne on Saturday are seeking information from the public.

Police were notified at 10:50am of a group of people on Gladstone Rd assaulting a man before leaving.

The man suffered minor injuries.

Police said the group left in two separate vehicles – a red Ford Falcon and a silver Ford Explorer.

As there were several people in the area at the time, police asked that anyone with CCTV or phone recordings of the incident contact police.