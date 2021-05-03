Woman appears in court following alleged attack in Mid-Canterbury

A man was allegedly attacked by a woman in Methven on Sunday.

A woman who allegedly attacked a man and took his $40,000 car has been remanded in custody.

Police found a man with serious injuries at a property in Methven about 1pm on Sunday. He was transported to Christchurch Hospital by helicopter.

Kiriana Toi Walker-Grace, 24, appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Monday before Judge John Brandts-Giesen in relation to the incident. She is charged with wounding a man with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and taking his $40,000 Audi.

Walker-Grace’s duty lawyer Andrew McKenzie made no bail application and she was remanded in custody until May 24.