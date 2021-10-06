Manu Vatuvei: Real Estate Authority didn't know about drug charges when granting licence

Former rugby league star Manu Vatuvei appears at Manukau District Court where he admitted importing meth.

The Real Estate Authority did not know former rugby league player Manu Vatuvei was facing a string of drug charges when it granted him a real estate licence.

Vatuvei previously denied possessing methamphetamine for supply and importing the class A drug, but on Wednesday admitted a representative charged of importing methamphetamine.

He was convicted and remanded on bail for sentencing in December.

In 2019, Vatuvei announced he was embarking on a career in real estate.

At the time, he published a number of pictures and videos on social media, saying he was selling under LJ Hooker in Manukau.

As part of the process to apply for a real estate licence, applicants are asked to disclose any pending criminal charges.

On Wednesday, Real Estate Authority chief executive Belinda Moffat said Vatuvei no longer held a salesperson’s licence.

Chris McKeen/Stuff League legend Manu Vatuvei admitted importing methamphetamine on Wednesday.

But back in May, after Vatuvei revealed himself as the sportsman facing the charges, his salesperson’s licence was still active.

“We were not aware of Manu Vatuvei’s charges when he applied for a salesperson’s licence in June 2020,” Moffat previously told Stuff.

“The licensing decision was made on the basis of the application received and following receipt of a police conviction history report.”

Moffat said the authority learned about Vatuvei’s charges, along with the rest of New Zealand, in May when the former rugby league player outed himself as the sportsman facing charges.

“As the industry regulator, our job is to promote a high standard of conduct and professionalism in the real estate industry, and to help protect buyers and sellers of property. We are considering these developments,” Moffat previously told Stuff.

Manu Vatuvei/Instagram Manu Vatuvei started selling real estate in 2020.

In 2020, an authority spokesperson said pending charges are taken into consideration to gauge someone’s eligibility to work in the sector.

If someone is facing charges for a crime of dishonesty, and later found guilty, they will not be eligible to hold a licence.

“Depending on the type of charges or the seriousness, the application may be put on hold until the outcome of the charges is known,” the spokesperson said.

However, Stuff understands Vatuvei is no longer employed by LJ Hooker.

Vatuvei’s Instagram post in May said: “In 2019 I was charged with importation, possession and supply of methamphetamine. All of these charges are accusations and I will be fighting my innocence for these charges.

“I know there’ll be a lot of questions… But I’ve been advised from my legal team that’s all I can talk about.”

Fiona Goodhall/SNL Manu Vatuvei playing at Mt Smart Stadium against the Panthers in August 2008.

Vatuvei asked for privacy for his family while he goes through this “battle”.

Vatuvei was once the pride of New Zealand rugby league, playing 226 games for the Warriors, 29 tests for the Kiwis and two for Mate Ma’a Tonga.

The former winger now awaits whether a sentence of imprisonment will be handed down in December.