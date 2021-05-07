Accusations of police brutality after officer kicking man in face during arrest is captured on film

Footage posted online shows a police officer kicking a man in the head while he was handcuffed and lying on the ground during an arrest in Christchurch.

A video showing a Christchurch police officer kicking a man in the head while he was handcuffed and lying on the ground is circulating on social media, with some calling it an example of police brutality.

But police have investigated the circumstances of the arrest and say incidents such as this that are shared without context often do not tell the full story.

The video, provided to Stuff, shows two police officers interacting with a handcuffed man lying on his back outside a Madras St address in Christchurch .

A female officer attempts to lift the man into a sitting position, but he swears at her before attempting to kick her.

A male officer then steps in and grabs the man’s leg after he also attempts to kick him.

The officer leans down and says “don’t kick me” before the man again attempts to kick the officer in the head. The officer responds by kicking the man in the head, the impact clearly audible.

The man then goes limp and the officers put him in a sitting position and ask him to stand up.

SUPPLIED The moment the officer kicked the man in the head at a property on Madras St in Christchurch on March 2.

“Come on dude, stand-up, you’re alright,” the officer can be heard saying before the video stops.

Canterbury Metro Area Commander Superintendent Lane Todd said police were called on two separate occasions within a short period of time to the Madras St address following reports of an aggressive and intoxicated man on March 2.

He said the man was arrested by police and placed in handcuffs before he “began to actively resist the attending officers and was taken to the ground in an attempt to keep everyone involved safe”.

“Police then tried to assist the man to his feet, and he has allegedly kicked an officer in the head. The second officer attempted to control the man but was also allegedly kicked in the head by him.

SUPPLIED The man appears to go limp after being kicked in the head.

“Following this, one officer attempted to place the sole of his foot on the man’s shoulder, however the man has moved, causing the officer’s foot to connect with his head once.”

Todd said such videos often exclude relevant context, and the one in question was a small excerpt from a “fast-moving and dynamic situation”.

Both officers were later assessed by a doctor for minor head injuries and were being supported by police, he said.

The man, a 44-year-old, is due to be sentenced later this month for two charges of assaulting police and another of resisting police and disorderly behaviour.

SUPPLIED The man being arrested at a property on Madras St in Christchurch on March 2, attempts to kick an officer in the head.

Under the police professional conduct guidelines, officers can use reasonable force to overcome someone escaping or resisting police or when there is a justifiable belief their actions will harm any person including themselves.

Police may use physical force only when “the exercise of persuasion, advice and warning is insufficient to obtain cooperation”, the guideline reads.

Instagram user barbell_bender_ posted the video online a day after it happened, calling it “disgraceful”. Since then, it has been viewed more than 76,000 times.

He said “If I’d stomped on that coppers face like you’re about to see I’d be going to jail for a very long time and it would be an attempted murder charge...”

“What that cop did was a stomp down on his face, raking his boot up the nose, that could’ve killed him ...

A St John spokesman said paramedics were sent to the scene but were not required.

Police continue to review how the attending officers handled the arrest.