Prison staff given extra training on how to use handcuffs after murderer escapes

Katrina Epiha was sentenced to life for the 2017 murder of Christchurch mum Alicia Nathan.

Staff at the country's biggest women’s prison have been given extra training on how to use handcuffs after an ill-fitting pair allowed a convicted murderer to escape.

Katrina Epiha​, who is serving a life sentence for a 2017 murder, escaped custody while at south Auckland's Middlemore Hospital in 2020 and went on the run for nearly two weeks.

But at her sentencing for escaping lawful custody on Wednesday​, Manukau District Court Judge Sanjay Patel​ revealed Epiha had managed to slip out of “handcuffs that were not secured tightly”.

She had been cuffed to one of the Corrections officers, but managed to wriggle her hand out of the restraint, holding it in her pocket so no one would notice.

Once outside the hospital she made a run for it and disappeared into the night.

In the aftermath a “full operational review” was carried out, which found the Corrections officer had not used an insert which helped cuffs fit people with smaller wrists, a spokesman said.

“As a result of the operational review, additional training was provided to all relevant staff at Auckland Region Women’s Corrections Facility​ in the requirement of using and application of high security handcuffs,” the spokesman said.

Staff are also receiving additional training in temporary handcuff removal policy and procedures, he said.

Tens of thousands of prisoner escorts are carried out between prisons, courts, medical facilities and rehabilitation providers every year, with risk assessments and plans filed for each one, he said.

Epiha managed to evade police for 13 days.

She escaped just after midnight on September 11​, and was eventually found holed up when police raided a house in Massey, West Auckland on September 24​.

Judge Patel also revealed Epiha had deliberately injured her hand with a plan to escape while at the hospital.

She was desperate to go to a cousin’s tangi in Papakura after she had been denied compassionate leave to attend the event because of her murder conviction, the court heard.

“As a result you said you took matters into your own hands, and you saw no option but to go to the hospital to try to escape to attend the tangi,” Patel said.

While Patel said it provided background to the offending, it was not an excuse. He called the escape “totally inappropriate”.

Epiha was sentenced to nine months​ in prison for the escape, which she will serve concurrently with her life sentence for the killing of Christchurch mum Alicia Maree Nathan​.

Epiha stabbed Nathan, 32, twice with a large kitchen knife after the two got into an argument over loud music at a party at a house in Avonhead, Christchurch.

Epiha pleaded guilty to murder just before the trial was set to begin.