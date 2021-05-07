Christchurch engineer jailed for hiding evidence will complete sentence at rehab centre

A Christchurch man convicted of attempting to pervert the course of justice after an American polo player died of a drug overdose at his home will complete the rest of his sentence at an Auckland rehabilitation facility.

Joseph Douglas McGirr faced a number of charges after Lauren Biddle was found lifeless in a spa pool at McGirr’s home near Sumner in Christchurch on October 22, 2018.

An autopsy found she had a concentration of MDMA in her system about 15 times greater than the usual level of recreational use of the drug.

McGirr was cleared of supplying a class B controlled drug to Biddle, but was convicted of attempting to pervert the course of justice after he frantically cleaned the house before police arrived and buried Biddle’s belongings.

On March 5, McGirr was sentenced to 20 months’ imprisonment.

Judge Tom Gilbert said at the time he did not think a sentence of home detention would be appropriate in McGirr’s case as his actions in the past created the impression that he thought “compliance with court orders is optional”.

He granted McGirr leave to apply for his sentence to be commuted to a non-custodial sentence, but only to a residential drug and alcohol treatment programme.

On Friday, McGirr appeared in the Christchurch District Court to request to be released to a privately funded drug and alcohol rehabilitation programme in Auckland.

The proposed programme involved a 30-day residential programme followed by five months in a sober living house.

Stuff American woman Lauren Biddle had been in New Zealand for less than two weeks before she died of a drug overdose in Christchurch in 2018.

Prosecutor Sean Mallett said the Crown did not oppose the sentence being commuted to a residential treatment programme now that McGirr had spent some time in custody.

Judge Gilbert said he was satisfied that McGirr was motivated to get the assistance he needed at the facility.

McGirr’s sentence of imprisonment was cancelled and substituted for eight months of home detention to be spent at the rehabilitation centre and sober living home.

The judge warned McGirr that if he did not comply with the sentence and engage with his treatment at the facility, his sentence of home detention could be cancelled.

McGirr’s lawyer, Rupert Glover, said McGirr would leave on a flight to Auckland on Friday evening.

Glover had previously confirmed McGirr had filed an appeal against his conviction.