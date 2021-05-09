Prolific conman Wayne Eaglesome has left New Zealand, police confirm

Wayne Eaglesome was jailed in 2018 after a series of imaginative frauds and con jobs. (Video first published in May, 2019)

Police inquiries have confirmed a prolific conman has fled the country, skipping a court appearance for breaching his release conditions.

Wayne Eaglesome, now known as Alexander Luce, was jailed for two years and three months in October 2018 after a Stuff investigation revealed he was running a company despite being prohibited from being a director.

He was released in October, but under release conditions, which lasted six months. In April he was charged with breaching the conditions after it was revealed he was attempting to rent a luxury apartment and promising to fill it with wealthy clients for $500 a night.

Stuff Alex Bergen, also known as Wayne Eaglesome, has failed to appear at Auckland District Court twice on his recent charges.

However, he has failed to appear at Auckland District Court on these charges twice.

On April 21, he said he had a dentist appointment and could not attend a scheduled hearing.

On Wednesday, his lawyer told the court Eaglesome had emailed him the night before his hearing, informing him he was in Laos in southeast Asia.

Police have since confirmed he has left the country. It’s unclear if police will work with international agencies to bring Eaglesome back to New Zealand. Police had no further comment.

A Corrections spokeswoman said Eaglesome had not been managed by them since April 10.

“Corrections has no ability to prevent someone not on a sentence or order from leaving New Zealand. We advised the relevant agencies on 16 April 2021 of all information held by Corrections in relation to this person’s identity and passport details.”

Stuff has been contacted by two people who claimed to have seen Eaglesome in recent days. One person believed they saw him at a café in Thailand, while another thought they saw him in Kuala Lumpur.

Stuff earlier revealed that while in prison Eaglesome spent time in isolation after he told prison staff he believed he had Covid-19. He coached fellow inmates – some of whom were convicted sex offenders – on how to change their names.

The conman has come to notoriety over the years for turning a five-bedroom home into a backpackers hosting up to 28 people a day, claiming to be a millionaire shortly before faking his death, and going on a crime spree spanning the country staying in flash hotels pretending to be a priest and a doctor.

One man, many names

Eaglesome is known to have used the following aliases over the last two decades: Alex Bauer, Ari Ben Yitzhak, Bernhardt Augustus Bentinck, Alex Oliver Bergen, Wayne Blane, William Jury Conner, Wayne Drury Eaglesome, Wayne Jury Eagleson, Alekksandr Eichelbaum, Alekksandr Mikhail Eichelbaum, Alexandr Miles Eichelbaum, Alexander Mikhail Eichelbaun, Barnaby David Gordon, Xavier Edward James Phillip Grosvenor, Xavier Ignatius Grosvenor, Jordan James Halifax, Angus Harrow, William Louie Lantz, Bernhardt Longwater, Michael Macgregor, Alexander Montague, Richard Alexander Mountjoy, Alexander Baruch Friedlander Newman, Clifford James Norton, Pete Palladino, Peter Anthony Palladino, Peter Rallidino, Joseph Rose, Lantz William, Ari Ben Yitzhak, Alexandar Mikhail Yourievich, Alexander Michael Yourievich, Alexandr Miles Yourievich, Alexander Zoltan, Alekksandr Zolton and Pietro-tisza Alexander Zolton.