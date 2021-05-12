Jonah Lomu's 'niece' appeals Ninety Mile Beach drug haul conviction and jail term

The “niece” of All Black great Jonah Lomu​ is appealing her conviction and sentence two years after being found guilty of helping to import New Zealand’s largest ever haul of methamphetamine.

Selaima​ Fakaosilea​ – a close relative of the rugby legend​ – was convicted in June 2019 of importing meth and participating in an organised criminal group, along with Stevie Norua Cullen.

The guilty verdicts and six-week trial came after the country’s largest meth bust, in which 501 kilograms of the drug landed at Ninety Mile Beach (Te One-roa-a-Tōhē) in the Far North in June 2016.

Denise Piper/Stuff Selaima Fakaosilea was found guilty of importing methamphetamine to Ninety Mile Beach and participating in an organised criminal group, in her trial at the High Court at Whangārei in 2019.

Fakaosilea was jailed for 12 years and six months, to be served in addition to a sentence of 14 years, six months for admitting supplying meth and cocaine, totalling 27 years.

But she appealed both her conviction and sentence, claiming she was wrongly accused in the bizarre case.

David White/Stuff Stevie Cullen and Selaima Fakaosilea were sent to jail for decades.

The appeal was originally to be heard at the Court of Appeal in April 2020 but was delayed due to New Zealand’s coronavirus alert level 4 lockdown.

The appeal was finally heard in Auckland on Wednesday, by Justice Forrie Miller, Justice Geoffrey Venning and Justice Mary Peters​.

Defence lawyer Greg Bradford​ argued Fakaosilea was not involved with the importation of the drug haul, because any alleged involvement by her came after the drugs had been imported into New Zealand.

David White/Stuff Selaima Fakaosilea maintains her innocence in the Ninety Mile Beach meth importation.

The drugs should have been considered imported when the boat carrying them arrived in New Zealand waters, which was at the end of May 2016, he said.

Fakaosilea allegedly became involved on June 5, 2016, seven days before the drugs landed on Ninety Mile Beach, he told the court.

Bradford argued evidence of offending she had already admitted, including her dealing in meth and cocaine, should not have been included in the trial because it occurred after the Ninety Mile Beach import and not before.

NZ Police / Supplied Pictures supplied by the police of the mega meth bust on Ninety Mile Beach. Northland police made a record seizure of methamphetamine with an approximate street value of $448 million or 448 kilos.

He also said her sentence was unjust because her role was not as major as the other players in the case.

“It is not to be forgotten that the appellant was never in the north, at any stage.”

But Crown lawyer James Carruthers​ said the importation continued at least until the drugs hit the beach.

“As a matter of common sense, the introduction of drugs could not be effected until they actually made it ashore,” he said.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Three Court of Appeal judges considered the evidence in Auckland on Wednesday. (File photo)

Carruthers said evidence of Fakaosilea’s admitted offending was used during the trial to help show she knew what she was doing and her sentence was justified.

“She was an entrusted member of the organised criminal group for the other offending for which she was sentenced.

“On the whole, she seems to have been an important part of one or more criminal groups for more than a year, dealing in class A drugs, punctuated by a massive importation.”

From a proud sporting family

Fakaosilea comes from a proud sporting family and considered the late All Blacks great Jonah Lomu an uncle –although technically he was her first cousin, once removed.

Her brother, Ulakai Fakaosilea, admitted taking part in the Ninety Mile Beach meth import along with five others and was jailed for 22 years and nine months.

Fakaosilea maintained her innocence in the case but her co-accused Cullen did not appeal his conviction and later admitted his part in the drug haul.

The judges reserved their decision on the appeal.