Man who admitted breaching lockdown restrictions gets conviction quashed

Fraser Wright Maddigan pleaded guilty last year to breaching the level 4 lockdown restrictions by leaving his home and self-isolating in his car. (File photo)

A Christchurch man who breached the country’s lockdown restrictions has had his conviction quashed, after saying he was made to look “as bad as the mosque shooter”.

Fraser Wright Maddigan, 45, pleaded guilty in the Invercargill District Court in April to breaching the Civil Defence Emergency Management Act after he decided to self-isolate in his car during the level 4 lockdown. He was fined $1000 and ordered to pay $130 court costs.

Maddigan was charged after he left his home in Christchurch during the lockdown and travelled to Queenstown. He was stopped by police in the Queenstown area where police gave him an “educational” directive about the Covid-19 restrictions and told him to go home.

The following day Maddigan was again spoken to by police near Te Anau and was asked to return home.

About 9.30am the next day, he was arrested after being stopped while driving towards Te Anau on the Te Anau-Milford highway.

When Maddigan appeared in court, his defence lawyer said he had left Christchurch due to “fraught” circumstances at home and had taken all necessary Covid-19 safety precautions during his trip.

Judge Bernadette Farnan said it was clear Maddigan took “a belligerent attitude to police” and fined him for the breach.

In August, Maddigan filed a notice to appeal his conviction. He argued the police and the court failed to consider he was clearly “self-isolating in his own way”.

He said police had not been consistent in the way they dealt with people who did not comply with lockdown restrictions, and that there was confusion about what people could and could not do at the start of the level 4 lockdown.

Maddigan said he was staying in his bubble at the time and did not contribute to the state of emergency.

He said he was in the process of returning to Christchurch when he was stopped and arrested. “I believe the prosecutor chose to hide this crucial evidence in an attempt to convince the judge I was equally as bad as the mosque shooter.”

In considering the appeal, Justice Nation said he was satisfied Maddigan knew what the prosecution’s allegations were when he pleaded guilty to the charge. It was his right to deny the charge and to require the police to prove the charge but he surrendered that right when he pleaded guilty.

However, there had been a fundamental error made by the duty solicitor and the judge when Maddigan was refused bail.

The solicitor advised the judge Maddigan could be remanded in custody if there was just cause for his continued detention, which was not correct according to the provisions in the Bail Act for the minor charge he was facing.

“What I must decide is whether there would be a miscarriage of justice if Mr Maddigan is to remain convicted and sentenced when he pleaded guilty only after being wrongly remanded in custody. By a narrow margin, I have decided there would be such a miscarriage,” Justice Nation said.

The judge ordered that Maddigan’s conviction and sentence be quashed, and that the charge be referred back to the district court for prosecution.

Maddigan was remanded on bail until his next court appearance at the end of May.