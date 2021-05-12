Police investigate after man approaches child at bus stop

Police are investigating a report of a child being approached by a stranger while waiting for the school bus in Napier.

Napier police are investigating after a report that a primary school student was approached by a stranger in Bay View on Wednesday morning.

At 7:55am, the child was approached by the man at a bus stop on Main North Road near Onehunga Rd.

The man got out of his car, which was described as a white station wagon, and allegedly gestured for the child to follow him.

The man left the scene when another child arrived at the bus stop.

The two children immediately reported the approach to their bus driver and to the school on arrival.

Police said they were “taking this matter seriously”, and had met with school staff this morning to discuss the incident and provide advice.

Police later discovered the man was a friend of child’s mother and said no further action would be taken.