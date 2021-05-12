Former Gloriavale man pleads guilty to indecent assault against boys

The isolated West Coast Christian community of Gloriavale has set itself apart from the rest of society for more than 50 years.

A 21-year-old man has pleaded guilty to doing an indecent act on three boys at the Gloriavale Christian Community.

A police inquiry into allegations of child sexual abuse at the West Coast community has been under way since July. Police, supported by Oranga Tamariki staff, have been at Gloriavale interviewing community members.

The 21-year-old, who was first charged in September, pleaded guilty to three charges of doing an indecent act on boys aged between 12 and 16 at the Greymouth District Court on Wednesday.

The charges are representative, meaning multiple offences of the same type are alleged to have been committed in similar circumstances over a period of time.

Alden Williams/Stuff Gloriavale Christian Community on the West Coast has been investigated by police after allegations of child sex abuse.

The offending happened against two 14-year-old boys and a 13-year-old boy.

Judge Mark Callaghan suppressed the man’s name and background but allowed media to report the offending happened at Gloriavale.

He remanded him on bail on the condition he not contact the victims, except for restorative justice, and live at a property that is not at the Gloriavale community.

Alden Williams/Stuff A small police truck on Heaphy Rd en route to Gloriavale in July.

Judge David Saunders granted the man name suppression in September.

Police prosecutor Mathew Wood asked the court to suppress all details.

“It is part of mass allegations with a number of victims, so suppression of all details should be granted,” he said.

Judge Saunders said the fact police were investigating Gloriavale was already in the public domain.