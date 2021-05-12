Man threatened with gun during aggravated robbery in Auckland

Police are seeking this car following a serious aggravated robbery in February.

An Auckland man has been threatened with a gun during an aggravated robbery.

Now, police are appealing for sightings of a vehicle involved in the incident.

The robbery took place on February 5 around 4.30am when the male victim arrived at his home in St Mary’s Bay in central Auckland.

A person sitting inside a vehicle parked outside, registration AQF494, got out and asked to speak to someone they believed to live at the address.

The victim told the person he didn’t know who they were talking about when the offender pulled out a gun and demanded his bag.

NZ POLICE/Supplied The vehicle’s registration plate is AQF494.

The offender then took off in the car with the man’s belongings.

Police said its investigation had found the car involved was stolen the night prior from a property in south Auckland.

“If you have seen this vehicle or have any information around its whereabouts, then police are keen to hear from you.”

Members of the public can contact police on 105 and quote file number 210205/3517.

People can also call via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.