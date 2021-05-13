Southland man with meth in his system crashed into woman in her 60s

A man was sentenced to nine months’ home detention on two driving charges when he was sentenced in the Invercargill District Court on Thursday.

A man with methamphetamine in his system drove a car and crashed into a woman in her 60s who was crossing a road.

The vehicle had no working foot brakes and as a result of being hit, the woman fractured her vertebrae and leg.

Jonathan David Graham Bower, 26, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to nine months’ home detention for dangerous driving causing injury and impaired driving causing injury on December 11, 2020 at Invercargill.

He was ordered to pay $2000 emotional harm reparation, disqualified from driving for 18 months, undertake drug and alcohol courses, and ordered to pay $768.94 for forensic and nurse fees.

A summary of facts says Bower was driving a Ford motor vehicle that had no operational foot brakes, and the warrant of fitness had lapsed nine months before the crash.

About 1.10pm, Bower turned into Ruru St and hit the woman, who as a result went over the bonnet and hit the front windscreen before rolling over the driver's side door pillar and onto the road.

When spoken by police, Bower admitted he had smoked methamphetamine the night before the incident, Judge John Brandts-Giesen said.

Bower failed an impairment test. A blood test found methamphetamine, the judge said.

Bower had also told police his brakes had failed moments before the crash, the court was told.

The victim, who said she had flashbacks of the incident, was in hospital for two weeks, and while she was now mobile, the judge said “you have jettisoned her into old age prematurely”.

The woman received a plateau fracture to her leg requiring surgery and a compression fracture to her T12 vertebrae.

“This should haunt you for a long time and will hopefully make sure your driving is better in the future,” the judge said to Bower.

Bower was a heavy drug user, but there was no suggestion he did this deliberately, the judge said.

Before the crash, Bower had to accelerate to avoid a different collision, sped northwards and weaved between traffic, the judge said.

The victim had been looking forward to picking her grandson up from the airport, instead ended up in hospital doped up on medication, the judge said.