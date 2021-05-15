Violent schizophrenic who moved to Australia as 18-month-old deported to NZ

A schizophrenic man with a string of convictions for violence will be deported to New Zealand, despite not having lived here since he was 18 months old.

Kingston Tapiki is among a growing number of Kiwis booted from Australia under the controversial section 501 of the Australian Migration Act.

It holds that non-citizens can have their visas cancelled on character grounds, even if they have lived there, as in Tapiki’s case, for most of their lives.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has spoken out against the policy, telling Australian prime minister Scott Morrison: “Do not deport your people, and your problems.”

According to a recently-released decision from the Administrative Appeals Tribunal of Australia, Tapiki arrived in Australia with his family as a toddler in 1995.

His parents, twin brother and two sisters live in Australia. He has no family connections in New Zealand.

Kingston Tapiki is being held in immigration detention in Western Australia. (File photo)

In 2017, he was diagnosed as schizophrenic and prescribed olanzapine, an anti-psychotic drug. He suffers from unstable moods and hallucinations.

In 2018, Tapiki’s mental health “hit an all-time low”, according to his brother Kalton. He was convicted of shoplifting in that year and fined $200, and in 2019 he became homeless.

In 2020, in a New South Wales court, he was convicted of stalking or intimidating, destroying or damaging property, and common assault.

According to court documents, he had been drinking at the boarding house where he was staying when he started a fight with another resident. He called the man a paedophile and punched him multiple times in the head, threatening to kill him.

Later that year, at a backpacker’s hostel, he hit a man over the head with a bottle, and beat up a stranger in a park after the man approached him, asking for a lighter.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has told her Australian counterpart Scott Morrison not to "deport your people and your problems".

Tapiki was convicted of further criminal charges, including assault, fighting in public and being armed with intent to commit an offence. He was sent to prison.

The tribunal also heard he had assaulted his cellmate at a Parramatta correctional centre by punching him in the face, but no charges were laid over that incident.

In October 2020, Tapiki’s visa was cancelled.

In its judgment, the tribunal upheld that decision, saying his offending had been “violent and increasingly frequent.”

If he reoffended, he could cause “significant physical, psychological and financial harm to members of the Australian community.”

The tribunal noted Tapiki’s schizophrenia diagnosis, as well as his problems with methamphetamine and alcohol.

However, he appeared “reluctant” to engage with treatment for either his mental health and substance abuse, and had not demonstrated “significant remorse or insight into his offending”.

It also noted the length of time Tapiki had been in Australia, the young age at which he had arrived and his lack of family or friends in New Zealand. But it said the need to protect the community outweighed those factors.

Tapiki is being held in immigration detention in Western Australia, where he will remain until he is deported.