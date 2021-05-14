Name suppression continues for Wellington murder accused
The man charged with murdering a woman at the Central Park Apartments in Wellington has appeared in the High Court.
The man, 42, was charged with murdering a woman on April 24.
Their names of both were suppressed when the man appeared before Justice Francis Cooke at the High Court in Wellington on Friday.
The defendant was remanded in custody until late July.
Some details of Friday’s hearing were suppressed.
Defence lawyer Phil Mitchell and Crown lawyer Sally Carter agreed on the suppression orders.
Stuff