Name suppression continues for Wellington murder accused

Police charged a man with murder after a death at the Wellington City Council’s Central Park flats. (File photo)

The man charged with murdering a woman at the Central Park Apartments in Wellington has appeared in the High Court.

The man, 42, was charged with murdering a woman on April 24.

Their names of both were suppressed when the man appeared before Justice Francis Cooke​ at the High Court in Wellington on Friday.

READ MORE:

* Wellington homicide investigation: Police seek public sightings of man following death at social housing complex

* Council flat murder-accused wears tear-resistant gown during court appearance



The defendant was remanded in custody until late July.

Some details of Friday’s hearing were suppressed.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF A police forensic team arrive at the Central Park apartment complex, where a woman was found dead.

Defence lawyer Phil Mitchell​ and Crown lawyer Sally Carter​ agreed on the suppression orders.