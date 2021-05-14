Man accused of murdering social housing tenant named

Worried resident Ashleigh Newth talks to Stuff about the weekend's death at a Christchurch social housing complex.

A man accused of murdering a tenant at a social housing unit can now be named.

Christchurch man Motu Smith appeared in the Christchurch High Court on Friday before Justice Mander charged with the murder of Kenneth Daniel Hawkins at his Christchurch home on April 24.

Name suppression for Smith, 28, lapsed on Friday.

Court documents allege that on that same day of the alleged murder Smith stole a man's car from Akaroa, robbed a second man of his car in Christchurch, and gave false information to police.

He is also accused of strangling a man and stealing his $40,000 car the day before.

Smith's lawyer, Michael Starling, sought a report on Smith's fitness to stand trial. No plea has been entered.

Smith was remanded in custody until July 16. A trial date has been set for May 9, 2022.

The 28-year-old was released on police bail hours before the alleged murder over accusations he had stolen the $40,000 car on April 23.

Stuff understands it was not until after Hawkins’ death that the man whose car was taken on April 23 told police the full extent of what happened, alleging Smith had also strangled him and used a weapon against him in committing the crime.

Supplied Nyomi Coleman is grieving the loss of her partner, Dan Hawkins, who was fatally stabbed in Christchurch.

Police then charged Smith with robbing the man of the car and cellphones and using a weapon to cause him grievous bodily harm. He was also charged with strangling the man by applying pressure to his throat and neck.

In a statement police said they “do not have any concerns around any decisions regarding the bail of the defendant on the morning of April 24”.

Hawkins, aged in his 50s, lived alone in a unit at a new social housing complex managed by the Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust, which opened in January.

It’s understood Smith had been staying at the same social housing complex, but did not live there.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Kenneth Daniel Hawkins died at this block of new social housing apartments in Christchurch.

Hawkins’ partner, Nyomi Coleman, said she had not been coping since his death and could not stand being out in public.

“I love and miss Dan so much – what I would trade to have him here.”

Coleman previously told Stuff she wanted to know why someone would viciously attack the “cuddly teddy bear” her daughter thought of as a father.

“It hurts more ... the not knowing why it happened.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff A card, flowers and a toy outside the Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust property.

Coleman said the man she knew was kind, caring, passionate and genuine, telling her often that he loved her. He would take them out to the beach, on bush walks and on long drives, she said.

Although he was a former Aotearoa Mongrel Mob gang associate, Hawkins had no associations with criminals at the time of his death, Coleman said.

“Everyone just assumed that his death was gang related, but that wasn’t in his life. He didn’t deserve this.”

* CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story said Smith lived at the same social housing complex as Hawkins. Smith had been staying at the complex, but did not live there. (Amended May 14, 2021, 11.25am.)