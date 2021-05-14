Judge has to decide child's name because parents can't agree

A judge has made a call on what to name a little girl when her parents couldn’t agree. (File photo)

A mother and father unable to agree on what to call their child had to ask the Family Court to make the decision.

Judge David Burns​ was asked to decide the name, and a full hearing, including the calling of evidence, was needed.

While the pair agreed on a first name they wanted different middle names and for their own family names to be used.

The mother and father separated about the same time she became pregnant. The care of the girl, now two and a half, was shared between them.

The judge said the mother had made a unilateral decision to register the girl’s birth and name the child without consulting the father.

Judge Burns heard the history from both of them about difficulties in their relationship while co-parenting the little girl.

The mother had alleged physical violence saying there were a number of times the child had been harmed which gave her concerns for the child’s safety.

The father denied any violence and said the mother’s behaviour was concerning because of wild mood swings and possible post-traumatic stress.

“Each party has a completely different worldview compared to the other,” the judge said.

He said it was not a case where the court could see there was merit in either party’s position, but one where one had to be preferred.

He said he found that the allegations of physical abuse were unproven.

“Mother has chosen to be a restrictive gatekeeper in terms of allowing the child to spend time with father because of her distrust in him. She sees her and the child as a unit and this is indicated by her unilateral actions in relationship to guardianship issues.”

He said her responses were disproportional and her fears did not seem to have an evidential foundation.

The judge said the child was very precious to both of them.

The mother and father were able to agree on the first name but not on anything else.

Both proposed middle names that were special to them. They wanted their own family name to be used.

The judge said using them all would produce a child with a first, two middle names and a hyphenated last name.

“I consider five is too unwieldy, and it would give one parent three choices as opposed to two.

He ordered that the child have no middle names – and a hyphenated surname.

The identities of those in the Family Court are not used to protect vulnerable people.