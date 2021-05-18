Kayak theft devastates Manawatū scout troupe

The ManawatÅ« Horizon Zone Scouts are missing these kayaks stolen from a garage in Rata St, Palmerston North, between April 26 and May 10.

Scouts are up a creek without a paddle after Manawatū kayaks were stolen from a garage in Palmerston North.

Manawatū Horizons Zone Scouts thought they safely locked up their kayaks, alongside the paddles and other supporting equipment in a garage on Rata St on April 26.

However, when they returned to the garage on May 10 they had been stolen.

The thieves took 13 kayaks, 25 paddles, 12 life jackets and a trailer worth about $20,000.

READ MORE:

* A gap in Palmerston North's residential zone is being plugged

* City's wastewater could flow into ocean as Nature Calls options narrow

* Palmerston North residents get extra time on pricey wastewater options



Member of the scout’s national commission and former zone leader James Bennett said the thieves “cleaned them out”.

“Sadly no one has seen anything and it is not known exactly when they were stolen as the kayaks are not in regular use at this time of the year.”

Bennett, also a police Sergeant for Palmerston North, was quick to file a report but with no leads, the trail appeared to have gone cold.

Supplied Scout troupes across the Horizons' region take to the water in kayaks this past summer.

Zone leader Jane Bennett said the group was devastated and it was difficult to put their feelings into words.

“The impact is enormous. There are up to 500 kids across the zone who use these kayaks across the summer.

“We see the joy the kids get going out on the water and the fun they have. It’s absolutely gutting for us.”

In the summer, kids took to the water weekly, with schools and other community groups using the equipment when it was not in use.

Scout activities and equipment were funded largely through fundraising and grants, Bennett said, so the loss of the kayaks, especially the trailer, would be a huge blow to the zone’s pocket.

“Water activities like kayaking had been offered in scouting as a part of the core programme for over 100 years,” she said.

“This now means that we would not be able to offer a full programme of water activities this year until we can source suitable replacements.”

Bennett posted a plea to NZ Lost and Stolen on Facebook and more than 250 people shared pictures of the missing kayaks and trailer on social media.

Bennett said any help the community could provide in finding the missing items or allowing the scouts to borrow equipment next summer would be appreciated.

“If we can get together that would be incredible, but equally if there were offers from the public [for kayaks to use] that would be amazing.”