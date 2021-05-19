Man repeatedly accessed Isis terror material before buying knife, Crown says

The man's trial started at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday.

A man repeatedly accessed “violent” Isis propaganda online before buying a knife, a court has heard.

The man in his thirties has interim name suppression and is on trial at the High Court at Auckland.

He has denied three charges of possessing objectionable publications, possessing a knife without lawful authority and failing to comply with a search.

The three publications had been classified as objectionable by the censor, for promoting acts of terrorism, extreme violence and cruelty, the court heard.

On Wednesday, Crown prosecutor Henry Steele opened the case to the jury, saying that in mid-July 2018, the defendant was a resident at an Auckland mosque and accessed a number of websites and bookmarked them.

“His engagement with the material created by Isis to instruct and inspire will be the central focus of this trial,” Steele said.

Steele said the defendant sought the material online, accessed, bookmarked, viewed and went further by endorsing the material by posting lyrics on social media.

Two of the objectionable publications are nasheeds​ – chants with still imagery playing behind.

Steele said these particular nasheeds were “clearly designed” to inspire and celebrate the cause of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (Isis).

In one of the nasheeds a single still image of a black figure carrying a machine gun can be seen, with lyrics referencing violence acts including decapitation and terrorism of enemies.

Steele alleged this nasheed was accessed by the defendant from both his tablet and mobile phone at least eight times, including the morning of his arrest.

The lyrics in the second nasheed explicitly encouraged terrorist attacks on countries of disbelievers, Steele said.

Both nasheeds would be watched by the jury, Steele said.

The Crown alleges the video, which is the cause of the third objectionable publication charge, provides practical instruction on how to kill.

The video shows people being murdered.

Steele said that while the publications were not deemed objectionable until after the accused’s arrest, it would be up to the jury to decide if a reasonable person would have cause to believe they were objectionable.

Beyond the three publications, the jury will see a snapshot of the defendant’s online activities which the Crown says shows what was going on in the defendant's mind.

“There was a significant and operative interest in the Islamic State,” Steele said.

In the context of the defendant's online activity, he made a decision to purchase a large knife, the Crown said.

While he was waiting for the knife to be delivered, he was arrested.

Kieran Raftery QC​ made a brief opening statement, saying now was not the time to profess his client’s innocence.

He told the jury there was no dispute the defendant purchased a knife and organised for it to be delivered but he disputed his client was in possession of the knife in a public place.

The defence accepted the defendant listened to the nasheeds more than once, it was whether when he listened to them he knew they were objectionable at the time they were accessed.

In regard to the video which was only viewed once, Raftery asked how was the defendant to know what he was about to view.

The trial, before Justice Sally Fitzgerald and a jury, continues.