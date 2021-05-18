Rapist who once went on the run had P in his system days after release from jail

Convicted sex offender Daniel Livingstone left court in a police van from the underground exit at the Hutt Valley District Court. (First published August 2015).

A “high risk” child sex offender who once removed his ankle bracelet and went on the run was found with methamphetamine in his system less than two weeks after being released from prison.

A failed drug test led to Daniel Livingstone​ wracking up his 16th conviction for breaching an extended supervision order after he admitted the charge on Tuesday, during an appearance at the Hutt Valley District Court.

An extended supervision order (ESO) is a court-ordered monitoring plan for high-risk sex offenders and very high-risk violent offenders. It imposes restrictions and conditions on the person similar to parole. These can include electronic monitoring and requirements to attend treatment programmes and can last up to 10 years.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Daniel Livingstone appears at the Hutt Valley District Court via audiovisual link in 2015, when he was facing another charge of breaching his ESO. (File photo)

While Livingstone escaped further time behind bars for the latest breach, Judge Christopher Tuohy​ said if he did the same thing again he’d likely face another jail sentence.

READ MORE:

* Sex offender Daniel Livingstone never expected to be out of jail for long

* Mayor slams police monitoring over child sex offender Daniel Livingstone

* High-risk child sex offender Daniel Livingstone on the loose around Wellington



In 2006, Livingstone pleaded guilty to abducting and raping a 10-year-old girl in Whangārei. He was 19 at the time.

He was sentenced to eight years in prison and served the full term. When he was released in 2014, Livingstone became the subject of a seven-year ESO, which required him to wear an ankle bracelet with a GPS tracker in it.

On August 6, 2015, he removed the bracelet and left his Upper Hutt flat.

Corrections alerted police after the bracelet’s tamper alarm began going off in the early hours of the morning.

Supplied/NZ POLICE Daniel Livingstone sparked a man hunt in the Hutt Valley after he removed his electronic monitoring bracelet in August 2015. (File photo)

When officers forced their way into Livingstone's home several hours later, about 9am, they found his bracelet but no sign of him. A man hunt ensued.

Livingstone was arrested the next afternoon at some shops in Naenae, Lower Hutt.

Police found him after receiving a tip off from a member of the public. Livingstone had also been spotted by Hutt City Council CCTV cameras, which officers at the Lower Hutt police station monitored.

He was later charged with breaching his ESO. It was not would not be the last time he would face such a charge.

JARED NICOLL/Stuff Daniel Livingstone appears in court on a previous ESO breach charge. (File photo)

The court heard on Tuesday that Livingstone had been convicted of ESO breaches on 15 previous occasions – mostly for drug use.

A summary of facts read to the court stated Livingstone, who is now in his 30s, was released from Rimutaka Prison on October 23, 2020.

Ten days later, he was required to undergo a drug test which was positive for methamphetamine and amphetamines. He was then charged with breaching his ESO.

In court on Thursday, Livingstone pleaded guilty to the charge.

His lawyer argued that his client's attitude had changed in the past six months. He had passed other drug tests and was working full time.

Judge Tuohy convicted Livingstone of one charge of breaching his ESO.

Breaching an ESO carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison and the judge told Livingstone if he wracked up a 17th conviction for the offence he’d likely be sent back to prison. Livingstone's ESO is due to end in May 2023.