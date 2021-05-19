Prominent Christchurch businessman pleads not guilty to gang-related offences

A Christchurch businessman with property in New Zealand and overseas is facing serious charges.

A wealthy Christchurch businessman accused of being part of an organised criminal group has pleaded not guilty.

The man, in his 60s, was arrested last month as part of a police investigation codenamed Operation Chestnut.

The businessman, who has interim name suppression, was charged with participating in an organised criminal group, demands to steal, and burglary. The alleged offending relates to debt-collecting activities.

The businessman appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday before Judge Raoul Neave.

He pleaded not guilty and was granted bail to appear again on June 14.

The man's lawyer, Shannon-Leigh Litt, earlier sought interim name suppression on the grounds his naming would jeopardise a fair trial, endanger his safety and damage his business.

She also mentioned vulnerable family, and claimed he had mental health difficulties.

On Wednesday, Litt argued there was likely to be “extreme hardship” to the businessman, his wider family and employees if he was to be named.

Police opposed name suppression, but did not oppose bail.

Judge Neave granted bail but reserved his decision regarding name suppression.

The businessman has a relative who is a police officer, but there is no suggestion the officer is involved in, or had any knowledge of, any wrongdoing.

Police searched four properties on Wednesday, including the man’s plush home and business addresses.

He owns a mix of commercial and residential property in Christchurch and overseas worth millions of dollars.