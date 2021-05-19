Name suppression lapses for former Scots College former employee accused of $175k fraud

A former Scots College employee has been charged with fraud.

Name suppression has lapsed for the person accused of fraud while working at elite Wellington school Scots College.

Andi Robin Ross​, 40 of Whitby, had originally had name suppression but it lapsed after no appeal was made to a ruling declining suppression.

Ross had been charged with taking money by accessing the school's computer and using forged documents.

Initially the amount was thought to be as high as $331,000 but at an earlier hearing a judge referred to about $175,000.

The 35 charges range in date from April 2019 to January last year and include using documents purporting to be from Southern Cross Healthcare and accessing the school's mail server.

Ross appeared in Wellington District Court on Wednesday where Judge Chris Tuohy was told that a new charge had been laid in the Hutt Valley District Court of similar offending with a different employer. The new amount was alleged to be about $30,000.

The judge remanded Ross until June for a plea to the new charge.