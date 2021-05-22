Life inside Epuni: The dark history of the boys' home and the men who carry its scars

Grant West, a survivor of child sexual abuse, has since gone on to become the face of sexual abuse survivors and started the idea of tying ribbons to church fences.

GRAPHIC CONTENT: Grant West sobbed in his cell-like room. Arthur Taylor was a bright kid and couldn’t figure out what he was doing there. Keith Wiffin met violence before he even arrived.

They were boys – aged 10, 11 and 11 respectively – on their first days inside the now-infamous Epuni Boys’ Home in Lower Hutt, north of Wellington.

Epuni Boys’ Home, situated on 441 Riverside Dr in Lower Hutt, opened in 1959. Over the next 32 years, there were about 5000 admissions, some of them boys who returned a number of times.

It has since closed before reopening in 2001 as an Oranga Tamariki facility. Epuni now houses nine young people aged 11 to 16. Oranga Tamariki stressed this week that it is now a different place, focused on giving the best care to children and teenagers in its charge.

READ MORE:

* 'Put into a cage of lions': Girl abused at home and again in state care

* State care abuse: 'New Zealand at its absolute worst'

* State care abuse victim rejects apology: 'I find it quite insincere'



The benign, squat complex sits across the road from the banks of the Waiwhetū Stream. The idyllic setting stands in stark contrast to the horrors that were meted out historically to boys – now scarred men – like West, Taylor, Wiffin and others inside.

David Cohen was one of those who went through Epuni and would later go on to write his book, Little Criminals, about the state-run home.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF The former Epuni Boys’ Home in Lower Hutt, now an Oranga Tamariki facility.

It is ironic, he says, that despite the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care recently focusing on the Epuni home, “how little anyone knows about the place”.

What is known, is there were 42 beds in the general wings, and four cell blocks. Each admission was there for three months, meaning up to 168 per year. Officially, Epuni Boys’ Home was a “short-term training facility” where boys would be placed for three months while other arrangements could be made.

Unofficially though it was a jail for young offenders – though ones whose “crimes” could be as innocent as being made wards of the state by a court.

Author David Cohen wrote a book, Little Criminals, about Epuni Boys’ Home, where he was also placed.

Cohen says it is important to note that Epuni was started by people with their hearts in the right place, and genuinely trying to help children in poverty. “These days we would have called it woke – they were do-gooders.”

But others soon joined. Cohen puts them into two categories – incompetents or criminals “preying on children”.

Cohen, who entered Epuni aged 12 in 1975, remembers the three wings Kauri, Rimu, Tōtara. Each of the compact bedrooms were equipped with a bed, a chair and a small desk. The children were able to put posters on the wall.

He twice had the misfortune of finding himself in the cell blocks – concrete boxes with metal doors and inch-thick glass and bars over the windows. Those cells would later be deemed illegal, he said.

The front cover on David Cohen's book Little Criminals.

He documented the physical and sexual abuse boys faced there in his book, but said the “educational abuse” was also pernicious.

He says the education at Epuni was “basic at best”, and resulted in boys leaving with no qualifications.

Epuni now

Epuni Boys Homes is these days just called Epuni and is run by Oranga Tamariki. Cohen says he has tried to return and been blocked. He has talked to others who have been and described it as “little Paremoremo” – a reference to the Auckland prison that houses the country’s only specialist maximum security prison unit.

Oranga Tamariki was not able to facilitate a tour for Stuff this week.

A statement from Audrey Bancroft, residential and high needs team general manager, says there were now nine people, aged from 11 to 16, living at Epuni. They had been there between one and 12 months. Corporal punishment was banned by law and other forms of punishment were limited, she said.

“A child or young person may be placed in secure care in a residence if such placement is necessary to stop them from absconding from the residence or if they are behaving in a manner that may cause physical harm to themselves, another young person or staff.”

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Oranga Tamariki says the Epuni home staff put a lot of emphasis on the wellbeing of its young residents.

“When a young person is placed in the secure care unit, access to resources that could be used to harm themselves or others are limited.

“This has meant that the rooms are purpose built with a fixed bed base and a writing desk where the young person can place and organise their personal belongings.” Those in secure units had to be out of secure bedrooms between 8am and 8pm, she said.

Those “accepted into Epuni” were taken to meetings with staff, whānau, and education staff and a special programme was designed for each. Māori culture was also increasingly part of the mix as part of ongoing revitalisation of the site, she said.

“We try to keep our young people connected and participating in activities in the community, whether it is heading out to ten pin bowling or the local pools.”

‘Where my nightmares began’

It was July 5, 1972 when Grant West entered the home. This week he explained how he had already been sexually abused by a priest in Wellington, leading to him setting a fire in a church.

“A fireman saw me and dragged me out. The police took me home and told my mother that I had to attend the children’s court in Wellington.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Grant West recalls tears on his first day at Epuni Boys’ Home, where he was abused.

“That is where my nightmares began within the system. After my court case, we went downstairs where two big men were waiting.

“They grabbed me by the arms and dragged me out to an awaiting car out the front, and threw me in the back.

“There were no door handles or window handles, I remember crying and screaming as we drove off, looking out the back window as my mother faded into the distance.”

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Grant West, pictured here in 2019, said his time at Epuni Boys’ Home created lifelong scars.

He recalled arriving at the home, being dragged from the car, and down a long corridor to where a man was sitting behind a desk flanked by two others. He was warned of what would happen if he stepped out of line. A leather strap hung from the wall.

He was washed down with a high-pressure hose, doused in white powder, and dressed in ill-fitting clothes.

“I was then thrown into a cell. It had a concrete bed, a washbasin and a shelf. I was crying so much and screaming out that they came in and beat me so bad I passed out.

“I was so scared that I couldn’t stop crying, that is when they would come in and beat me over and over again for days.”

West would be in and out of Epuni over the coming six years. He has written extensively of the cruel and disproportionate punishments.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Grant West, pictured with wife and supporter Patsy-anne West, is a survivor of child sexual abuse at Epuni Boys Home.

Just one of them: “I was made to cut a square patch of grass near one of the staff’s house with a plastic pair of scissors. I was out there day and night with no food and not allowed to go to the toilet.

“I had to soil myself ... I was out there for six days.”

And there was the sexual abuse and the tricks to avoid it that didn’t always work: “They wouldn’t touch you if you had already wet the bed.”

He says he was sent out and “handed around” to perform sexual acts on members of the Catholic church.

‘Make sure your light’s out’

Keith Wiffin, who told the Royal Commission of how he was abused, said he was aware that some boys were taken from the home by housemaster, Alan Moncrief-Wright, to a Church site, where clergymen would walk around the van looking at the boys, selecting the ones they wanted to sexually abuse.

While he has since been in touch with West, he doesn’t recall him from the home.

Maarten Holl/Stuff Alan Moncrief-Wright, 70, when he was sentenced to home detention in 2011 for sex offences against three pupils at Epuni Boys' Home in the 1970s.

Moncrief-Wright was later convicted and jailed on a number of sexual violation charges against boys and is now dead. The Catholic Church recently confirmed it was investigating the claims.

Wiffin was 10 – three years after his father died – when his struggling mother approached Child Welfare in 1970 asking for help. He was soon taken away to Epuni as a ward of the state simply because his mother couldn’t afford to keep him. In the back of a van, on the way to his first day, another boy smashed a guitar over his head.

Supplied A classroom at the Epuni Boys' Home in 1970.

“The culture at Epuni Boys’ Home was violent and abusive. Fights and bullying were routine,” he told the commissioners.

“I personally had broken bones and required medical treatment, including stitches as a result of fights. The records of this are in Hutt Hospital.

“In many cases fights were overseen by staff and staff also perpetuated violence.”

He went on to outline the sexual abuse he suffered from Moncrief-Wright.

Wiffin was at Epuni for seven-and-a-half months before being moved to a “family home” – a quaint term for a house where there were about 10 other children from care with a family with their own children. Those from care were treated as second-class residents, he says.

Maarten Holl/Stuff Paedophile Alan David Moncreif-Wright in 2011.

He returned to Epuni aged 14.There was the initial relief that Moncrief-Wright had gone, but an early warning proved not much else had changed.

“Make sure your light’s out at night, and you’ll have a better chance,” he says one of the boys warned him.

“I knew exactly what he was referring to. So even though Moncrief-Wright wasn’t there, there were other housemasters abusing in the same vein.”

‘They told me that I had to go’

You may know the name Arthur Taylor as a jailhouse lawyer, a title he uses himself, or simply as a career criminal. He blames Epuni Boys’ Home for sending him down a life of crime that has seen him spend nearly 40 years behind bars.

“I am participating in the Royal Commission’s work because I want to ensure that the interests of the tens of thousands of children who were in state care and who ended up in the criminal justice system, many serving sentences of imprisonment, are not overlooked,” his transcript from a 2019 hearing records him saying.

Chris McKeen Arthur Taylor blames Epuni Boys’ Home for his life of crime.

If that is the case, young Arthur’s life of crime started by wagging school in Masterton: “School work was boring and did not challenge me.”

Taylor talked of coming from a loving and law-abiding family and how one day the Department of Education’s child welfare division picked him up and put him in Epuni.

“My mum was very distraught. She tried to stop them.

“She was asking what was going on and why. I got called into the back of the shop where mum and dad were talking to the officers. They told me that I had to go with them.

“That I was going to be taken to another place. They didn’t tell me where or why.”

He would spend 18 months at Epuni in three stints. His stories of abuse – not sexual, in his case – are horrific.

“I formed associations and friendships with some of those who were to become the most notorious and serious criminals in the land,” Taylor told the commission.

“I was educated in the ways of crime.”

I can still hear the screams

Decades have passed since those awful days.

West still has the scars. “I have flashbacks every night. I have PTSD to the point that I don’t go out.”

Taylor says he suffers from acute anxiety, stress, and paranoia, which he blames on Epuni: “It’s programmed into my brain,” he said this week. “It’s indelibly etched there.”

Wiffin still remembers a young Māori boy having a tattoo on his hand scrubbed off – down to flesh – with a wire brush while the others were made to watch. He can still hear the boy’s screams today.

“You don’t have to be trapped in that environment for very long to be affected by it for the rest of your life.”