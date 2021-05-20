Senior gang member wanted for nearly a year appears in court

A 27-year-old man wanted for nearly a year was arrested in Waipara, North Canterbury, just after 4.30pm on Wednesday.

A senior gang member wanted for nearly a year for alleged serious drug-dealing, firearms and money-laundering offences has been remanded in custody.

The 27-year-old was arrested in Waipara, North Canterbury, just after 4.30pm on Wednesday. Armed police and a helicopter were seen at the property.

A military-style semi-automatic firearm was found at the property, police said.

The allegations relate to an operating during which police made five arrests and seized hundreds of thousands in cash, methamphetamine and rifles after searching properties in Auckland and Tokoroa.

The man had warrants for his arrest issued in Auckland in May last year. Police alleged he was leader of an Auckland-based gang.

The 27-year-old appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday before Judge Quentin Hix via audio visual-link.

About a dozen members of the gang stood up during the appearance with one yelling out “miss you brother”.

He faced three charges including discharging a firearm namely two .357 rounds from a firearm with reckless disregard for the safety of others on April 5, 2020 at Waipapa.

He was also charged with being in possession of an explosive – namely 23 live shotgun rounds – when he was arrested, as well as having a military-style semi-automatic 12 gauge shotgun.

Hix remanded him in custody until his next appearance on May 28. The man did not apply for bail. Interim name suppression was granted until his next appearance.

The police operation targeted members of the gang, who police alleged were responsible for meth supply across New Zealand.

According to documents released under the Official Information Act, police alleged that while the gang was under surveillance in late April 2020, they completed three “commercial-scale” meth supplies totalling 12 kilograms and a $400,000 cash drop to “unknown associates”.

On May 1 last year, police searched a property in Massey, Auckland, after it was identified as a likely “stash house”.

Police said they found numerous items relating to the sale and supply of drugs in a large toolbox, including 271 grams of meth, a large amount of a cutting agent, more than $200,000 in cash, a shrink wrap machine, money counter, GPS trackers, six firearms (including two AR-15s and a shotgun) and ammunition.

On May 8, numerous properties in Auckland and Tokoroa were searched. Numerous encrypted phones were found, along with $40,000 in cash.

Police said the main target was not found and appeared to have fled Auckland after the search warrant on May 1.

Anyone with information concerning organised crimes, illicit drugs, or the illegal possession of firearms is encouraged to report it to police on 105.