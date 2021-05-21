Man jailed for torching Christchurch heritage home worth $4 million

Jonathon Gary Brown, 40, was jailed for four years and eight months by the Christchurch District Court for setting fire to a 105-year-old family home on Park Tce.

A Christchurch man caused millions of dollars worth of damage to a 105-year-old villa after a “feeling came over” him.

Jonathon Gary Brown, 40, was sentenced to four years and eight months’ jail by the Christchurch District Court on Friday.

According to the court summary of facts, Brown entered the $5.4 million villa on Park Tce about 11.40pm on January 23. The occupants were not home.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff The multimillion-dollar villa that Jonathon Gary Brown set alight on January 23.

He left and re-entered the house about four times over the next 90 minutes.

He searched the rooms on the first and second storeys before using a cigarette lighter to set fire to a stack of towels and bedsheets.

The fire quickly engulfed the house.

At one point, Brown threw the burning sheets and towels outside the laundry window, then crossed the road to Hagley Park to watch firefighters battle the blaze.

Brown, who pleaded guilty to the arson on April 7, previously told the court he wanted to light a fire after a “feeling came over” him.

STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER/Stuff Brown looked over, waved and said “I love you” to those supporting him in court as he was led away from the dock on Friday.

The historic villa, built in 1915, suffered “catastrophic damage” estimated to be about $3m. It was deemed “irreparable”.

Judge Quentin Hix said reparation would be normally sought for damages, but he did not order it because Brown had no chance of paying.

Brown, who had issues with alcohol dependency, had done some “encouraging” work while on remand in prison and had shown remorse in an apology letter to the victims, the judge noted.

The judge also received several victim impact statements from those who owned and lived in the heritage villa, which outlined the significant effect the crime had on their family.

Some of those in court supporting Brown sobbed as the judge read out the sentence. Brown looked over, waved and said “I love you” to them as he was led out of the court.

The owner of the historic villa, Thomas McKellow, said he was disappointed by the sentence.