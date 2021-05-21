Former Russell McVeagh law firm partner concedes unsatisfactory conduct on four charges

A former Russell McVeagh law firm partner at the centre of a raft of allegations of sexually inappropriate behaviour has conceded his conduct with four law students was unsatisfactory.

The concession came through his lawyer in the closing stages of a lawyers’ disciplinary hearing.

The lawyer’s name is suppressed until the Lawyers and Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal gives its decision.

However, the chairwoman of the tribunal, Judge Dale Clarkson​, questioned Julian Long​, the lawyer for the former Russell McVeagh partner, whether suppression was still justified given the concession.

The former partner still maintains charges have not been proven in relation to two other incidents – one of them involving a young woman who he made a concession about on another charge.

The lawyers’ standards committee that took the charges to the tribunal also included a charge that was an alternative to the others, that meant the tribunal could make a finding of the more serious offence of “misconduct” based on the cumulative effect of the man’s actions.

The five-member tribunal will release a decision later.

On Friday, the final day of a five-day hearing in Wellington, the standards committee lawyer, Dale La Hood​ said the decision on the man’s behaviour was likely to set standards for the profession.

Two women described their fear of the man and described feeling manipulated by him.

It would have been hard to find a greater power imbalance than the one between the female students working over the 2015 university holidays at Russell McVeagh, and a partner in the prestigious law firm, La Hood said.

The lawyer eventually admitted a drunken and intimate incident with one of the students, but misled the firm about it when he was asked. The lawyer resigned from the Russell McVeagh partnership in early 2016.

The student did not give evidence to the tribunal sitting in Wellington but La Hood said there was no evidence before the tribunal that the incident was not consensual.

But it was seriously inappropriate, and the former partner admitted as much, he said.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Dale La Hood said the tribunal’s decision would set standards for the profession. (File photo)

As well as the intimate touching with the student at his home, a few days earlier the partner had allegedly inappropriately touched four other students at the work Christmas party.

They said he touched bottoms, breasts, and/or tried to kiss them.

One woman was touched twice and others intervened when the by-then drunk lawyer tried to get in a taxi with her. With his fingers the lawyer had traced a wine stain on her t-shirt, ending on her upper breast. He said it was a poor attempt to make a joke.

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF #Metoo is a movement against sexual harassment and assault and the Russell McVeagh building became a focus of protests in 2018. (File photo)

The former partner gave evidence his conduct at the party was not intended to be sexual, and if other touching happened at all it must have been accidental while dancing.

At one time he was accused of rape, an allegation he outright rejected. It was not included in the final form of the charges before the tribunal.

But La Hood said the most likely explanation was that the former partner was seeking sexual affirmation, was intoxicated, or was socialised to believe that his behaviour would be tolerated and he took liberties.

The conduct didn’t have to be deliberate or intentional, as it would in a criminal case. Reckless or grossly negligent conduct could also be misconduct for which the lawyer could be struck off.

“It’s a privilege, not a right, to be a lawyer and it’s proper for the tribunal to uphold high standards,” La Hood said.

Long said the lawyer had very little to be proud of, having become highly intoxicated and acted in a boarish and oafish manner and paid little regard to others.

He plainly exceeded personal boundaries in his dancing, as he tried to be merry and festive.

The lawyer said the later incident of intimate touching was initiated by the student. Long said it was lucky the man came to his senses and stopped what was going on.

Although at least the outline of that allegation quickly became known, Long said the lawyer did not know much about the others relating to the party, until 2018.

Then the Russell McVeagh building became the focal point for #Metoo marches in Wellington. The standards committee started its own investigation to find out who the partner was.

Long said the man had been so drunk it was suggested he was “frothing at the mouth”, and had limited recall of events so tried to reconstruct them from what he did remember. But he maintained his actions were not nefarious.

One of the issues for the tribunal will be to what standard of behaviour they can hold the lawyer when not directly providing services to clients.