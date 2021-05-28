Drugs, social media and new territory factors in rising gang numbers, police say

Social media promotion and the scourge of “white powder” drugs are helping fuel rising gang numbers across the country.

Social media promotion and the scourge of “white powder” drugs are helping fuel rising gang numbers across the country, including the top of the south, police say.

Figures from the Gang Intelligence Centre show the number of patched and prospect gang members in Nelson, Marlborough and West Coast is growing at a faster rate than the rest of the country with a 185 per cent increase between October 2017 (68 members) and April 2021 (194 members).

Tasman police district organised crime unit Detective Darrel Adlam​ said police were “not happy” to see the increase, which had been noticeable to everyone in the community.

While the percentage jump showed a “horrendous increase”, the actual numbers in the district were still the lowest of the country’s 12 police districts.

READ MORE:

* Figures show gang membership on rise across top of the south

* Increasing gang numbers in Tasman linked to meth trade, violence

* National Party say they 'hate gangs' and would block benefit access



Officer in charge of the Tasman District organised crime unit, Detective Sergeant Chris Roberts​​ said to put it in perspective, one chapter of an Auckland-based gang would have more patched members than the total number recorded in the Tasman district.

The Tasman police district covers 70,000 square kilometres, from Haast on the West Coast, north to Golden Bay and across to Kaikōura, with a population of close to 195,000.

Nationally, gang numbers have almost doubled in the last four years, from 5343 to 8003. At least 900 people joined a gang in 2020, an increase of 13 per cent on the year before.

That information is collected by the multi-agency Gang Intelligence Centre which was established as part of the Government’s “Gang Action Plan” in 2016. It brings together information held by Social Development, Customs, Corrections, Internal Affairs, immigration and police.

Stuff The gang presence in New Zealand is becoming increasingly visible on social media.

Adlam said gang members were increasingly engaging in self-promotion on social media, which was a feature of how international motorcycle gangs operated, promoting their lifestyle in order to help them gain a following among younger generations.

“They are celebrating their lifestyle...the Comancheros with their photos of gold-plated Harleys.”

Adlam said that had an influence on “disaffected youth” who might struggle to be in that position legitimately.

“It’s the power of their patch, they are not hiding it, they are out there displaying it.”

In some cases, there was the perception that senior members were “untouched” as they had spent decades living a “pretty good lifestyle” compared to those around them.

“We need to do something about that because when you have young people seeing that, some of them will be tempted to go down that path.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Minister of Police Poto Williams and Justice Minister Kris Faafoi announce new laws to ban “high risk people" from owning or being near firearms.

He said New Zealand was in the grip of “white powder drugs” and there was no coincidence that gang membership had risen as the country struggled with increasing levels of drug addiction.

For most, it was a vicious cycle. There were very few at the top making “good money”.

“Everyone else is a victim to be honest.”

More than one percent of Kiwis have reported consuming amphetamines in the past two years, despite Covid-19 reducing illicit supply chains in New Zealand.

Methamphetamine remains the most commonly detected illegal drug nationwide at wastewater testing sites.

In the last three months of 2020, the Tasman Police District had the fifth highest level of meth consumption in the country at a rate of around 700 milligrams per day, per 1000 people.

Roberts said the gang membership figures alone did not tell the full story.

“We might be accused of not making Nelson a safe place but there is some really good police work being done out there, day in, day out, keeping the community safe and working on the problem.”

Last week, three firearms were confiscated during an incident and there were currently members of other gangs before the courts on drug-dealing charges.

Another significant case involved the restraint of several million dollars worth of assets, in which drugs were being moved by the gang network.

Roberts said police were working hard to reduce harm and no-one wanted to see gang-related shootings in this district as had been seen recently at a hotel in Auckland and in Christchurch.

NZ Police Items sezied during a West Coast methamphetamine police operation last May. (File photo)

The region hadn’t historically had a strong gang presence which is what had made it attractive in recent years to those looking to expand, he said.

He said parts of the region also offered more affordable housing and job opportunities which was a factor in the growth, particularly on the West Coast.

“We still police crime and if a patch-wearing gang wants to establish themselves in our area then they are going to get attention.”

The nationwide Operation Tauwhiro was announced in February to disrupt and prevent firearms-related violence by criminal gangs and organised crime groups.

A key element of the strategy was to address organised crime, its social drivers and the harm it caused.

Roberts said in the last couple of years police had some “tremendous results” from targeted operations seizing firearms and significant assets from organised crime offending.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Then-Justice Minister Andrew Little talks about the country's methamphetamine addiction problem (video first published October 12, 2020).

In the Tasman district, there were cases where firearms and cash had been seized and properties had been restrained.

Roberts said the offenders weren’t always patch-wearing gang members, but they had links to organised crime and there might be a gang link in distribution.

It was also a feature of the way gangs had begun to operate in that senior patch-wearing members didn’t “have their hands on the gear” because they had “underlings who would operate for them”.

He said police were also seeing members of different gangs working together across the district.

At the highest level, there were also people enabling gangs to function by turning a blind eye or assisting them to launder money and reinvest the proceeds which Roberts said was a “worrying feature” across the country.

“There's no silver bullet.”