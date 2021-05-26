Murder-accused told police it was 'a good thing' NZ did not have death penalty

Tristan Ross Locke has been charged with the murder of Mark Cowling during a stabbing incident at a property in Edgeware, Christchurch.

Shortly after Tristan Locke was arrested for the murder of Mark Cowling, he told police he was “screwed” and that it was “probably a good thing” he could not be put to death in New Zealand.

This was the testimony of Michael Henderson-Rauter on the third day of Locke’s trial in the High Court in Christchurch.

Locke, 31, is accused of killing Cowling in the early hours of September 6, 2020, during a dispute over loud music at their block of flats in Edgeware, Christchurch.

According to the Crown, the stabbing was the culmination of a months-long battle between Cowling and Locke over Locke’s refusal to turn down thumping music blasting from his flat at all hours of the day and night.

READ MORE:

* 'There's blood everywhere': Chilling 111 calls played in murder trial

* Dispute over loud music led to man stabbing neighbour to death, court told

* Man accused of murdering neighbour after noise complaint named



At the time, the noise had already sparked 21 noise complaints from residents.

The Crown told the jury that on the evening of September 5, Cowling turned off Locke’s power at the central power supply box three times in an attempt to stop the music.

After the third time, Locke grabbed a knife from his kitchen and marched over to Cowling’s home to confront him.

STEVE WALTON/STUFF Police investigating a homicide in the Christchurch suburb of Edgeware after a man was killed in a stabbing incident. (Video first published in September 2020)

Cowling was stabbed three times and Locke called emergency services while he attempted to put pressure on Cowling’s wounds.

Henderson-Rauter, who was a police detective at the time of the incident, helped process Locke at the Christchurch Central police station after he was arrested.

He told the jury that Locke refused to give his name but that he was identified using the police database.

Henderson-Rauter said Locke had told them he was intoxicated “and had been for a week”, however his speech was not slurred and he did not show signs of being drunk.

Locke, who insisted he was intoxicated, asked that a blood test be done, saying “I love blood tests”. Police declined to do so.

While DNA samples were being taken from him, Locke said: “Death row, do me a favour.”

Locke repeatedly told Henderson-Rauter he was not well, and said he was “pretty screwed” and it was “self-explanatory” why.

Supplied Mark Cowling was killed in a stabbing at his home in Edgeware in September 2020.

When Locke was informed that Cowling had died of his injuries at hospital, he responded: “Ooh wow, savage. F....” He later said: “That guy did not deserve it.”

Henderson-Rauter testified about several comments Locke made during the time he was processed, including saying it was “probably a good thing” that there was no death penalty in New Zealand and that the last time someone had been put to death in the country was for treason.

At one stage, Locke said he was a fast learner. “How did I even do that? F…… stupid.”

Locke exercised his right to silence when interviewed by police but allowed swabs to be taken of the blood on his hands, his fingernail clippings to be collected, and photos to be taken of cuts on his hands.

On the Sunday the stabbing took place, police staff were busy at the scene at the intersection of Gresford and Champion streets, collecting evidence and speaking to neighbours.

Constable Samuel Upperton testified that a woman arrived at the scene that afternoon and introduced herself as Locke’s mother.

She said she was concerned about him because she had not heard from him all day.

Locke’s mother showed text messages to police that she had received from her son the previous evening and in the early hours of that morning.

In the text messages Locke told her that his power was off and they talked about possible reasons for this.

Later Locke sent his mother a photo of a fence, saying: “LOL. I am outside the neighbour’s house.”

The trial continues.