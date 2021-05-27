Court of Appeal rules 'hug-of-death' cancer should be seen as a personal injury

Years after she promised her sister-in-law she would continue the fight to get her ACC cover for contracting mesothelioma from hugging her asbesto-covered father, Angela Calver​ has won.

On Thursday the Court of Appeal ruled that non-work place related mesothelioma is a personal injury for which ACC cover is available.

The Court of Appeal heard the case last year and has now released the unanimous decision.

Deanna Trevarthen​ died in 2016 from the fatal cancer and Calver said she would not give up.

The Accident Compensation Corporation lost a High Court appeal in 2019 after Justice Jill Mallon said that Trevarthen’s condition, mesothelioma, was caused by inhaling asbestos fibres and if that was an accident then she was covered.

Trevarthen's father was an electrician and she would hug him when he came home wearing his work clothes, and sometimes she would play at work sites.

To get cover under accident compensation law she needed to show the mesothelioma that killed her was a personal injury caused by an accident.

SUPPLIED A simple embrace between father and daughter was the likely cause of the cancer that killed Deanna Trevarthen.

Trevarthen, 45, was one of the youngest in New Zealand to die from the aggressive form of cancer directly linked to asbestos.

When she died in 2016 she had claimed ACC for a range of entitlements such as treatment costs, weekly compensation, a lump sum and funeral costs.

People who have work place -related mesothelioma already have ACC cover.

ACC had denied Trevarthen’s claim saying the cover was only available in that circumstance.

Supplied Angela Calver (right) has spent five years fighting for ACC compensation for her sister-in-law Deanna Trevarthen's mesothelioma, which was caused by second-hand asbestos exposure.

Trevarthen began to feel unwell in 2016 having a persistent cough, shortness of breath and weight loss.

She was diagnosed with mesothelioma and made an application to ACC. She had said she would play on her father’s work sites and hug him every day when he got home from work in his work clothes.

ACC said that was a gradual process disease that had not arisen from work exposure.

A review of the decision was dismissed because the evidence established there was merely a risk of getting the cancer.

Calver’s lawyer Beatrix Woodhouse​ had submitted that mesothelioma had a single uniform trigger being an unique feature that allowed it to be seen as a personal injury.

The Court of Appeal said it agreed that personal injury is defined by the person’s condition as a whole.

“In our view it is artificial to draw a distinction between being inflicted with a disease and then, by reference to such a distinction, to nominate the disease (as distinct from its external cause) as the cause of the personal injury.”

They found that Trevarthen had suffered a personal injury and it was not excluded from cover because it was not caused wholly or substantially by a gradual process.

“Rather, the personal injury was caused by an accident to the person….namely the accidental inhalation of asbestos fibres.”

Speaking just after hearing about the judgment, Calver said she was very happy to be able to fulfil her promise to Trevarthen. She said for others having to go through something like that, it was one thing they did not have to be worried about while they had a fatal illness.