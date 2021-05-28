Oranga Tamariki caregiver allegedly sexually abused underage boy

Malcolm Campbell, pictured in 2018, is facing a charge of sexual connection with a young person.

An Oranga Tamariki caregiver once described by the agency as “incredible” and “dedicated” allegedly had sex with an underage boy and another adult.

Christchurch man Malcolm Wayne Campbell is facing a charge of sexual connection with a young person.

The charge relates to allegations Campbell had a sexual encounter with another adult and a boy aged between 12 and 16.

The other adult allegedly involved has also been charged.

Stuff has repeatedly approached Campbell and his lawyer for comment, but neither has done so.

Campbell spoke to Stuff in 2018 about his work providing transitional care as a foster parent for children in need.

The 49-year-old, who has no children of his own, said at the time his personal mantra was “all kids need a second chance”.

His main role was to look after children entering full-time foster care.

As well as having children stay with him for about four months at a time, he worked full-time tutoring youths at a Canterbury development programme.

Working with and caring for children was part of his daily routine.

“It has become almost like a life passion.”

Some children were badly damaged from tough upbringings, he said.

“I see the kid for the kid, not the behaviour. I think that is really important.”

He said he believed children responded best when a parent or caregiver was listening, talking and spending time with them.

“Kids just need someone there backing them and being there for them.

“Nothing I do pays me well, I do it for passion, I do it for love and I do it because I want something better for our kids.”

Campbell no longer has any children under his care through Oranga Tamariki.

Oranga Tamariki deputy chief executive Alison McDonald said she was not in a position to comment as the matter was before the court.

In the same story Campbell was interviewed for, support manager Nicola Hastie said Campbell was an “incredible” caregiver who provided “amazing” care.

“He is dedicated to the kids and really has a passion for what he does.”

Hastie said the care Campbell provided was “incredibly important” and meant “everything” to the children involved.

“It makes a huge impact on their life. They can trust again. They know they have someone there who cares ... for them.”

She hoped others would be inspired to follow in Campbell's footsteps.

“I hope Malcolm's story might open the doors for other caregivers because these kids are a part of our community and we just want the best for them,” she said at the time.