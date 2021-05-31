Mongrel Mob members stood over King Country motorcycle club, demanding cash or a bike over assault years beforehand

When the Mongrel Mob members were asked why they were at the Te Kūiti Motorcycle Club, then sergeant-at-arms Jacob Paulson Mirik Wirepa said it was payback for disrespecting them.

A Harley Davidson or $80,000 – that was the price of stopping violence and intimidation.

That’s what Te Kūiti Motorcycle Club members were told by local Mongrel Mob members after weeks of threats and intimidation.

The mobsters stepped it up, arriving at the clubrooms in full regalia to make a violent point about “koha” they wanted.

In the midst of the confrontation, the gang’s sergeant-at-arms said he could take a man’s eyes out with a knife, and that he’d kill other club members and knew where they lived.

The motivation seemed to be a 2015 incident with a former club member, in which 2018 gang recruit Philip Paul Collison, 52, was assaulted.

Collison was one of the patched-up members who terrorised the club in August 2018 with then sergeant-at-arms Jacob Paulson Mirik Wirepa, 49, who said it was payback for disrespecting them.

Christel Yardley/Stuff A 2015 altercation with a former Te Kūiti Motorcycle Club member – in which recent Mongrel Mob recruit Philip Paul Collison was assaulted – seems to have motivated the gang’s actions in 2018.

The pair were sentenced in Hamilton District Court last week for the confrontation – Wirepa was jailed and Collison sentenced to home detention and community work.

By 2018, the former member of the Te Kūiti Motorcycle Club that the mob had issues with no longer lived in Te Kūiti, but they’d demanded an address and “koha”, including a member's Harley Davidson bike.

On Saturday, 18 August 2018, Wirepa and Collison arrived at the motorcycle clubrooms with a group of other mobsters in patches and bandannas.

Before long, a motorcycle member was punched to the ground and assaulted.

Wirepa told that man he “could get 80 dogs here in five minutes”, had an AK7 in the car and could take the man’s eyes out with a knife.

He said he would kill other motorcycle club members and he knew where they lived.

Given the situation, they believed him, court documents say.

Stuff Wirepa and Collison were sentenced in the Hamilton District Court.

After a second assault, a club member handed over his motorbike, hoping to stop the violence.

The 1995 Harley Davidson 1200 Sportster couldn’t be restarted outside the clubrooms, so he dropped it off the next day.

Wirepa was jailed for two years and four months for demanding with menaces, two counts of threatening to kill, and threatening grievous bodily harm.

“I think you have started to turn a corner,” Judge Glen Marshall said. “I don’t really expect you to come before the court again.”

Collison was sentenced on demanding with menaces, to six months of home detention, 250 hours of community work, and to pay $750 in reparation.

The judge hoped he would take a marae leadership role which was offered, and a carving course.

Both men had “significant strengths” and could be contributors to their community, Judge Marshall said.

Two other defendants are nearing the end of the court process over the incident, and a third has since died.