Men face trial for shooting at police, kidnapping in Northland

A shot was fired at a police officer’s windscreen in Northland in late 2020.

Three men accused of shooting at a police officer and kidnapping a man in Northland will go to trial in July 2022.

The alleged incidents started with a man being kidnapped on October 26 from Waipapa, just north of Kerikeri.

The kidnapping was reported to police after the male victim approached a Matauri Bay property asking for help.

Around the same time, a police officer was shot at on State Highway 11, near the Puketona Junction.

The officer said two men got out of their car and fired at her windscreen as she was reversing to safety.

Later, two vehicles – including one owned by the kidnapping victim – were found set alight near Okaihau.

Three men have been charged in relation to the incidents: 44-year-old Te Awamutu forest worker Cliff Charles Wharerau​, 39-year-old Papakura blocklayer Alexander Robert Coe​, and 26-year-old Rapana Heretini​.

The men each face seven charges: Shooting at police, unlawful possession of a firearm, participating in an organised criminal group, kidnapping, two counts of arson and armed robbery.

They face a maximum of 14 years in prison if convicted.

The three men appeared separately in the High Court in Whangārei on Thursday, where Justice Timothy Brewer​ set a trial date of July 25, 2022. The trial is set down for three weeks.

Wharerau and Heretini were remanded on electronically-monitored bail until a call-over on July 29, while Coe was remanded in custody until that date.