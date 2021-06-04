Young dad beaten in late-night attack returns home after 9 weeks in hospital

Branden Moata'ane, his brother and a close friend were attacked by a group of up to 10 people outside Cruz bar and nightclub on Victoria St in Christchurch in the early hours of March 21.

Branden Moata’ane​ is glad to be home, nine weeks after being hospitalised with a brain bleed and fractured skull from a vicious group assault.

Memories from the night are sketchy, but the physical and mental effects remain.

The 25-year-old’s return to Christchurch from long rehabilitation in Wellington has brought ongoing anxiety – it’s the place he now associates with being beaten into a coma.

He has lost his sense of taste and smell, and hearing in his left ear. He suffers constant severe headaches, can't drive or return to work for at least six months.

READ MORE:

* Young father beaten in 'unprovoked assault' outside Christchurch nightclub

* Three arrested after police raid on King Cobras gang pad over pub attack

* Police with warrant forced to enter Christchurch bar to retrieve footage of serious assault



Moata'ane​, brother Ricky Moata'ane​​, 19, and a close friend were attacked by a group of up to 10 people outside Cruz bar and nightclub on Victoria St in Christchurch in the early hours of March 21.

Both brothers were knocked unconscious before receiving a flurry of stomps and kicks to their head and chest.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Branden Moata'ane is back home after spending about nine weeks in hospital and rehab in Wellington. He is pictured with fiancé Terrin Moses and their 2-year-old daughter, Adaleyah.

Branden Moata’ane’s injuries were extensive. He suffered a fracture to his skull, bleeding on the brain and severe damage to his frontal lobe – a section of the brain that controls important cognitive skills such as emotional expression, problem-solving, memory and language.

His brother also had difficulties after the assault, suffering severe concussions.

Moata’ane entered a coma-like state following the attack and was taken to the ICU at Christchurch Hospital before being moved to the neurology and neurosurgery ward, so doctors could monitor his brain activity.

SUPPLIED Moata’ane entered a coma-like state following the attack and was taken to the ICU at Christchurch Hospital before being moved to the neurology and neurosurgery ward, so doctors could monitor his brain activity.

Doctors told his family they should prepare themselves that he may be in a coma for the rest of the year and if he woke up he may never be the same again.

But, he did wake up and was transferred to a rehabilitation facility in Wellington where he underwent physio, speech and occupational therapy. All up, Moata'ane​ spent about nine weeks in hospital and in rehabilitation before returning home to his family in Christchurch, where he continues his rehabilitative work.

Fiancé Terrin Moses​ said the family, especially their 2-year-old daughter Adaleyah​, were incredibly happy to have him back home but his recovery was far from finished.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Moata’ane says it was hard returning to Christchurch after being beaten into a coma on March 21.

The assault had seriously affected Moata’ane’s memory and he was struggling to remember anything from the attack or his time spent at Christchurch Hospital.

"They [doctors] need to do more tests on him because they don't know if [the effects on his senses] are going to be forever or if it's something they can help bring back.

"As much as he is making progress, there's a lot of prolonged and long term injuries. Yeah, we're out of the hospital ... and we're glad to be home, but there's still a long way to go in this journey.”

SUPPLIED After the attack, doctors told Moata’ane's family they should prepare themselves that he may be in a coma for the rest of the year and if he woke up he may never be the same again.

Moses said he could not play with his daughter for long periods.

“With [any] interactive stuff his brain just shuts down and he just has to step back, because it's too much for him.

“If he's around a lot of people and it's loud, it can get quite intense for him and he has to remove himself.”

Moata’ane said it was difficult being away from home while he was in the hospital, and particularly missing out on spending time with Adaleyah​.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Terrin Moses says are incredibly happy to have him back home, but his recovery is far from finished.

"It cut me up not being home. It's pretty much changed my life.

"When I woke up I was surprised about how much [Adaleyah​] was talking, and I wasn't even there to see.”

The attack has also made him quite anxious, especially when out in public.

"It was pretty hard coming back to Christchurch, the same place where it happened. My anxiety was pretty bad and was worse at night. I thought I was hearing things outside, and I still get it too.”

The attack had really put life into perspective for him, Moata’ane said.

"I'm honestly thankful for God giving me a second chance. I'm slowly getting back there.”

Police have since raided several properties, including the King Cobras gang pad – Snake Fit Boxing Club on Hands Rd, Middleton, and arrested five people in relation to the assault. It is understood they are still searching for others.